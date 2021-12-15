EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1271; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1290 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1135. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1340. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1435. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 1.1225.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD is trading at 1769.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1775.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1725.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1795.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1835.00.
GBP/AUD, “Great Britain Pound vs Australian Dollar”
GBP/AUD is trading at 1.8597; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.8615 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.8275. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the “5-0” pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.8695. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.8785. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.8520.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
