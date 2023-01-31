EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0845 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0675. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0905, which will mean further growth to 1.1000. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.0755.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 129.75 is expected, followed by growth to 134.35. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 128.55, which will mean further falling to 127.45. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 130.75.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3405 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3595. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3335, which will mean further falling to 1.3245.