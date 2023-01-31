EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0845 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0675. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0905, which will mean further growth to 1.1000. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.0755.
The currency pair is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 129.75 is expected, followed by growth to 134.35. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 128.55, which will mean further falling to 127.45. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 130.75.
USDCAD has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3405 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3595. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3335, which will mean further falling to 1.3245.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
