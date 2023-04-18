EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0910 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1145. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0840, which will mean further falling to 1.0745.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3405 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3145. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3535, which will mean further growth to 1.3625.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1990 is expected, followed by growth to 2085. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1975, which will mean further falling to 1935. The growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 2010.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
