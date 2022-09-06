EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator upon bouncing off the support area. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9985, followed by falling to 0.9735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0085, which will mean further growth to 1.0175. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9890.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside the bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3045 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3305. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2970, which will indicate further falling to 1.2875. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.3170.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured under the support level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6825 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6635. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6945, which will entail further growth to 0.7035.