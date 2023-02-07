Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is descending by a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0780 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0530. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0975, which will mean further growth to 1.1065.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2125 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1815. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2265, which will mean further growth to 1.2355.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the Cloud. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.7005 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6695. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7115, which will mean further growth to 0.7205.