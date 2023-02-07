EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is descending by a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0780 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0530. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0975, which will mean further growth to 1.1065.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2125 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1815. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2265, which will mean further growth to 1.2355.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the Cloud. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.7005 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6695. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7115, which will mean further growth to 0.7205.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0750, focus on ECB-speak, Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains near 1.0750 in the early European morning. The main currency pair is capitalizing on a broad-based US Dollar retreat, in the face of sluggish Treasury bond yields and a mild risk-on market profile. ECB commentary and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2050 ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2050, preserving gains ahead of the London Open. The upbeat market mood and renewed Brexit optimism boes well for the Pound Sterling while the US Dollar retreats with Treasury yields ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold encounters barricades around $1,875 as USD Index attempts recovery
Gold price (XAU/USD) is facing pressures in recovery extension above the critical resistance of $1,875.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has sensed selling interest as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after correcting to near 103.10.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight.
Central banks, markets and the economy: Three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied.