EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.2178; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2195 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2085. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2225. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2315.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7746; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7735 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7855. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7695. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7595. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7780.
EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”
EURJPY is trading at 133.30; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 133.55 and then resume moving downwards to reach 132.30. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 134.05. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 135.05.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.2200 on USD rebound
EUR/USD edges lower below 1.2200 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure. EU, German data awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
Gold: Acceptance above $1900 is critical, focus shifts to US CPI
Gold price extended the recovery rally from two-week lows and tested the $1900 level, having found support near $1880 region. Gold price witnessed good two-way price movements on Monday, as it initially dropped amid a broad rebound in the USD.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...