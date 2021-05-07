EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”
EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8673; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.8665 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.8805. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8605. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8525. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 0.8725.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is trading at 74.27; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 75.05 and then resume moving downwards to reach 72.15. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 76.25. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 77.35. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 73.25.
EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”
EUR/JPY is trading at 131.60; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 130.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 133.15. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 130.75. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 129.95. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 131.95.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2050 ahead of Lagarde, NFP
EUR/USD holds the higher ground above 1.2050 amid broad US dollar weakness. EU, US backs waiver of covid vaccine IP, Fedspeak push back tapering expectations. Markets turn cautious ahead of the crucial US NFP release. Lagarde’s speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.