Looking at GOLD’s chart, we can see that the metal picked above the level of $1900 and it has corrected to the current price of $1888. The support level is located at around $1873 and today it is expected to stay above that level until 14:30 where the US’ PPI and core retail sales will be announced, which will play a significant part on its direction.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.