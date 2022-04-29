The Bank of Japan (BOJ), unlike any of its peers, has become a huge player in the country’s stock market. What began as a monetary policy experiment has turned into what some economists describe as a caveat for policymakers about the extent of intervention a central bank may take in propping up capital markets.
Over the past decade, the BOJ managed to gobble up 80% of Japan’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs), accounting for about 7% of the country’s $6 trillion stock market, according to Bloomberg.
Based on the Government Pension Investment Fund’s annual report for fiscal 2020 ended March 2021, the government held more than 47 trillion yen worth of Japanese stocks. GPIF is Japan’s largest public fund investor by assets.
While ETFs in other parts of the world are used to monitor the performance of certain stocks according to industries, Japan has used its ETF investments to control inflation with the goal of spurring economic growth.
The BOJ started employing this strategy in the later part of 2010 when it began acquiring shares listed on Japanese exchanges via ETFs as part of its quantitative and qualitative easing program.
The program to buy ETFs began as a part of the central bank’s purchase of Japanese government bonds, until the BOJ tested stock-fund buying, hoping to boost stock prices, which in turn encouraged companies to spend more on expansions, create more jobs and push inflation higher.
However, six years into the ETF-buying program, the BOJ still wasn’t able to reach its inflation target, prompting Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to introduce negative interest rates to prevent a strong yen that was hurting the country’s export-heavy economy.
As it stands, the Japanese yen is trading at 130 per USD, a 20-year low for the currency, and could be heading for weaker territory without intervention. While a weaker yen has been welcomed by Kuroda, Reuters reported that Japan could be considering currency intervention to stem further weakness in the yen. The Reuters report helped the USDJPY push above a month’s long resistance of 129 per USD.
Figure 1. USDJPY 1H
Aside from stocks, the BOJ has also racked up large amounts of Japanese government bonds totaling 521 trillion yen as of the end of 2021. The level of bond holdings, however, has fallen for the first time in 13 years as the BOJ sought to taper its bond-buying program due to concerns of a looming financial risk.
Where to from here?
Fast forward to 2022, the BOJ is still stuck with a huge amount of bonds and stocks that the central bank may not be able to easily decrease as a sell-off would have adverse effects on the country’s capital markets.
“The bank was surrounded by dead ends. They were cornered into a place where they couldn’t do anything else,” Izuru Kato, president at Totan Research, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.
Back in 2019, Kuroda defended the BOJ’s ETF-buying program, dismissing concerns that it is distorting influence.
"At present, I don’t think our ETF buying is having any effect on market function… But we continue to watch out to make sure there are no negative side effects,” Kuroda was quoted by the Financial Times as saying.
Most recently in March, as concerns over its stock holdings grew, the BOJ governor said it was premature to debate an exit from quantitative easing including how the central bank could pare its ETF holdings as inflation has yet to sustainably hit 2%.
Kuroda had also hinted that in the event the BOJ decides to wind down its stock holdings, it will employ a strategy that would minimize the BOJ’s losses and any financial market disruption.
"They cannot sell now. Shares will fall for sure... The negative impact would be pretty huge,” Tetsuo Seshimo, portfolio manager at Saison Asset Management, said earlier this month.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.