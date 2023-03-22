Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is in an uptrend direction, and it is traded at the rate of around $1.0780 which is also the resistance level. Today we could expect it to be traded in a narrow range around $1.0740-1.08 until the announcement of the FED’s interest rate decision which will play a vital role on the direction of the forex pair.

