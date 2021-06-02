The gold market has seen many momentum shifts in recent months. At the end of the day, however, the market really depends on one simple factor: Are the big money inflows trending in a bullish or bearish direction?
Near market lows, speculative interest tends to be heavily on the short (bearish) side. That sets the stage for buying pressure to be released when rallies force short sellers to cover their positions.
As traders shift to taking on more long (bullish) positions, momentum builds for higher prices.
Recent data suggests that hedge funds and large market participants are again ramping up their bullish gold positioning and that could take the yellow metal to previous all-time highs… or beyond.
Hedge funds have increased their bullish bets on gold and do not appear to be afraid of recent talk of Federal Reserve tightening sooner than expected.
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that hedge funds increased their speculative net long positions in gold by over 10,000 contracts.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio has taken out a sizeable stake in gold, declaring “cash is trash.”
Dalio has also been dabbling in cryptocurrencies. But rival billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer calls them “ridiculous,” preferring instead to own tangible alternatives to cash, including gold.
Guggenheim's CIO Scott Minerdi is eyeing an ultimate price target between $5,000 and $10,000 per ounce. “As money leaves crypto and people are still looking for inflation hedges, gold and silver are going to be much better places to go,” he said recently.
Of course, there are numerous reasons why hedge funds and other big players may want to get their hands on gold bullion. Rising inflation worries, easy monetary policies, and a weaker dollar to name a few.
With the stock market possibly at or near its high, the buying in gold has not been limited to U.S. market participants.
Players in other nations have many of the same concerns, and those concerns may keep gold well supported as it approaches its previous all-time highs.
According to IPE.com, a major Swiss pension fund has also traded in its hedge fund and raw materials holdings for gold.
This trend looks likely to continue, especially if precious metals markets continue to float higher.
Against the current backdrop of rising price pressures and a Fed that is willing to let inflation run hot for a long time, institutional interest in gold is likely to increase further.
Gold started the year around $1,918 per ounce, and a move back above that price could trigger additional buying and momentum upward, according to Blue Line Futures Chief Market Strategist Philip Streible.
The gold market tends to swing based on institutional trading momentum. As the yellow metal demonstrates strength, the amount of longs and size of long positions tends to rise.
The opposite is true for when the metal shows weakness.
The current environment in gold suggests much further upside potential ahead.
Concerns over inflation, central bank policies, and currency weakness may all play a key role in gold’s rise. Additionally, a stock market reversal or period of risk-off trade could itself fuel further buying.
With little to no chart resistance above the market at current levels, the ascent in gold could be steep and could happen quickly. Once the train leaves the station, gold prices may not return to current levels ever again.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.22 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 as the dollar recovers upbeat US data despite dovish Fed remarks. German Retail Sales disappointed with -5.5% and the ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected. Additional Fed speakers are scheduled to speak later on.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4150 as US yields hold their ground
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, down on the day. US yields are holding their ground after the robust US ISM Manufacturing PMI read on Tuesday. The UK passed a full day without any COVID-19 death yet fears of variants persist.
XAU/USD battles support, eyes $1,1913
It seems impossible to keep XAU/USD down for too long – the precious metal has staged a comeback and trades above the $1,900 at the time of writing.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.