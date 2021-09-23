GBP/USD, H1
The BOE unanimously voted to keep the bank rate steady at 0.100%. At the same time the MPC agreed to maintain the current bond buying target with a majority of 7-2, with Ramsden and Saunders preferring to reduce the target to GBP 840 bln from GBP 875 bln. The 7-2 vote was a bit of a surprise with Dave Ramsden joining long time hawk Michael Saunders. The bank sees Q3 GDP 2.5% below the pre-crisis level after downgrading the growth forecast. At the same time, the bank said supply bottlenecks and shortages are also inflation drivers and highlighted that underlying pay growth is reaching pre-crisis levels. Markets are bringing forward rate hike expectations in a knee-jerk reaction, with the UK 10-year rate now up 2.6 bp at 0.82%, and the 2-year up 2.7 bp. Sterling got a lift from the news with Cable bursting over 1.3700, EURGBP down to 0.8545, and GBPJPY up to 150.80.
Some key changes to the statement include the now more hawkish “some modest tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period is likely to be necessary to be consistent with meeting the inflation target sustainably in the medium term” and “some developments during the intervening period appear to have strengthened that case, although considerable uncertainties remain.” The final hawkish tilt comes from “All members in this group agreed that any future initial tightening of monetary policy should be implemented by an increase in Bank Rate, even if that tightening became appropriate before the end of the existing UK government bond asset purchase programme.”
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable around 1.1730 ahead of US ISM figures
EUR/USD recovered on a better market mood, but tepid European data prevent it from advancing further. Eyes now on official US ISM figures.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
Crypto markets take off without clear goals
Bitcoin price shows a healthy bounce off the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,727, suggesting temporary relief. Ethereum price creeps back above the $3,000 psychological level as it follows in BTC’s footsteps.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.