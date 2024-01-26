- Gold continued to move up and down in a relatively tight range above $2,000.
- The near-term technical outlook highlights XAU/USD's indecisiveness.
- Fed policy announcements and US jobs data will be watched closely by investors next week.
Gold struggled to find direction and closed the week little changed. Although the US Dollar (USD) benefited from some upbeat data releases, escalating geopolitical tensions helped XAU/USD hold its ground. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) first policy meeting of the year and January jobs data from the US could significantly impact Gold’s valuation next week.
Gold price moved sideways this week
Gold edged higher to start the week as the improving risk mood made it difficult for the USD to find demand in the absence of high-tier data releases. A Bloomberg report claiming that China was considering an equity market rescue package worth about 27 billion USD triggered a rally in global equity indexes.
On Tuesday, Gold failed to build on Monday’s gains, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield held steady above 4%. S&P Global PMI data showed on Wednesday that the business activity in the US private sector expanded at an accelerating pace in January. S&P Global Composite PMI improved to 52.3 from 50.9 in December, Services PMI rose to 52.9 and Manufacturing PMI recovered above 50, pointing to an expansion in the manufacturing sector for the first time since April. In turn, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged higher, causing XAU/USD to drop to a weekly low below $2,020.
Commenting on the PMI report, “an encouraging start to the year is indicated for the US economy by the flash PMI data, with companies reporting a marked acceleration of growth alongside a sharp cooling of inflation pressures,” said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
In the meantime, escalating geopolitical tensions helped Gold limit its losses. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen reportedly targeted two US-owned commercial ships sailing close to the Gulf of Aden late Wednesday.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the US expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% in the fourth quarter, surpassing the market expectation for a 2% growth by a wide margin. Although the immediate market reaction to the upbeat GDP data provided a boost to the USD, retreating US yields allowed XAU/USD to find a foothold. Other US data showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 214,000 in the week ending January 20 from 189,000 in the previous week and Durable Goods Orders remained unchanged in December to miss the market expectation for a 1.1% increase. Moreover, GDP Price Index for the fourth quarter declined to 1.5% from 3.3% in Q3 and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2% on a quarterly basis, matching the third quarter’s increase.
On Friday, the BEA announced that inflation in the US, as measured by the change in Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, held steady at 2.6% on a yearly basis in December. The annual Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, softened to 2.9% in the same period from 3.2% in November, coming in slightly below the market forecast of 3%. The USD struggled to gather strength after this report and allowed Gold to stabilize above $2,020.
Gold price faces key risk events next week
On Tuesday, December JOLTS Job Openings and the CB Consumer Confidence Index data for January will be featured in the US economic docket. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcements on Wednesday, however, investors are unlikely to take large positions based on these data.
The Fed is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% following the first meeting of the year. According to CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a nearly 50% chance that there will be a 25 basis points rate cut in March. Ahead of the blackout period, several Fed policymakers pushed back against this expectation, helping the USD to stay resilient against its rivals and the benchmark 10-year yield to stabilize above 4%. In case the policy statement, or Chairman Jerome Powell at the press conference, clearly rules out a rate reduction in March, the market positioning suggests that there is room for further USD strength. On the other hand, a fresh USD sell-off could be seen if Powell leaves the door open for a rate cut at the next meeting. In this scenario, a sharp decline in the 10-year yield below the key 4% level could open the door for a decisive rally in XAU/USD. Participants will also pay close attention to comments on the inflation outlook amid growing concerns over energy prices rising on supply issues.
Later in the week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release January jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are forecast to rise by 162,000 following the 216,000 increase recorded in December. In case the NFP arrives close to 200,000, markets could react to the Labor Force Participation Rate and wage inflation figures.
In December, the Labor Force Participation Rate dropped to 62.5% from 62.8% in November and made it difficult for the USD to capitalize on the upbeat NFP print. A rebound in this data could positively impact the USD.
Wage inflation, as measured by the change in Average Hourly Earnings, is seen rising 0.3% on a monthly basis in January. A weaker-than-forecast print could make it difficult for the USD to outperform its rivals even if other details point to loosening conditions in the labor market.
Gold technical outlook
The near-term technical outlook highlights a lack of directional momentum, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart moving sideways near 50.
On the downside, $2,000 (psychological level, static level) aligns as a key support level. If XAU/USD falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could take action and open the door for an extended slide toward $1,980 and $1,960, where the 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are located.
Looking north, first resistance seems to have formed at $2,030 (20-day SMA, 50-day SMA) ahead of $2,040 (static level). A daily close above the latter could attract buyers and trigger a leg higher toward $2,060 (static level).
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
