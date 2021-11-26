Typical risk-off scenario is playing out. Scaremongering took AUD crosses lower. GOLD went up. The WHO has called a special meeting about the variant for Friday and could declare it a variant of concern. Possible name of the new variant is Nu. Bears want GOLD to remain under 1814. If the market moves above 1814 it will be a breakout higher. In case the market remains bearish 1814 is resistance and we should see lower levels. The first is 1798 followed by 1770. It is still bearish and 1814 has been retested.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.