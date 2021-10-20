Gold, silver, WTI crude
Gold Spot longs at that important 1765/62 level worked perfectly on the bounce from 1759 to our 2 targets of 1773/75 & 1783/85. In fact, this was high for the day.
Silver Spot longs at our buying opportunity at 2320/10 worked perfectly on the bounce to 2370 & to with just 7 pips of the next target of 2420/30.
WTI Crude November minor warning in overbought conditions that we are running out of steam with profit-taking starting. However, there is no sell signal yet. Just be cautious with longs. For now, I would still be a buyer on weakness while we wait for a sell signal.
Daily analysis
Gold support again at 1765/62 & longs need stops below 1757. Again we target 1773/75 then 1783/85 for profit-taking. Very strong resistance again at 1790/95. Shorts need stops above 1800. A break higher is a medium-term buy signal initially targeting 1807/08 but eventually reaching 1830/35 next week.
A break below 1757 is a sell signal targeting 1749/47. Below 1744 risks a slide to 1739/37.
Silver buying opportunity at 2320/10 if we drop today, with stops below 2290. Holding here maintains the medium-term buy signal initially re-targeting 2370 & 2410/30 for profit-taking. This is the only resistance of the day. Shorts need stops above 2440. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 2490/2500.
A break below 2290 is a sell signal targeting 2275 & 2250/40 for some profit-taking on shorts.
WTI Crude longs at minor support at 8190/70 are working but the best support is at 8060/40. Longs need stops below 7990. A break lower however targets 7950/40 then a buying opportunity at 7890/50. Longs need stops below 7820.
The only resistance of importance is at 8380/8400. Shorts need stops above 8420. A break higher targets 8460/70 then 8495/8500. Further gains are likely eventually to 8560/80.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
