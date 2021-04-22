GOLD has made a breakout to the upside, which might be qualified as a FALSE breakout as LONG as the quadruple top is holding.
The Quadruple top is seen on the chart as the strong resistance (blue line). We should be holding our shorts as long as the market is below 1800. However, the structured breakout is gonna play out below 1790. The target is 1776, the ATR projection low. Have in mind that 1800 is a psychological level so from an intraday perspective, breakout below 1790 could be well executed if bearish momentum kicks in.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
