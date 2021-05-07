The long-awaited breakout in gold and silver may finally be upon us.
The gold market had been knocking on the door of the $1,800 level for the past three weeks. On Thursday, prices pushed strongly above that resistance line to close at $1,822 an ounce. Turning to silver, the white metal has surged 6% higher this week, poking above $27 per ounce.
Although silver prices traded up to the $30 level briefly in early February, a sharp selloff followed that caused the market to put in a significantly lower close for that week.
Some long-term traders prefer to follow weekly rather than daily technical and momentum indicators.
A decisive move above $30 an ounce confirmed by a weekly close would be hugely bullish. It would represent a breakout from the consolidation pattern that has formed since last summer. It would also establish a fresh new multi-year high for the precious metal.
When silver is ready to run, its rallies can be fast and furious. So, a rapid move to new all-time highs above $50 can’t be ruled out.
But the market will ultimately move at its own pace, so having a long-term time horizon is the best way for investors to avoid missing out on the next big move.
Precious metals markets will lift over time with the rising tide of inflation. Recent trends show inflation running hotter than it has in years.
In recent days, officials at the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department have gone out of their way to downplay the inflation problem. They insist inflation pressures showing up in the economy right now are “transitory.”
But the trillions of dollars in new spending, borrowing, and currency printing coming down the pike from Washington will have long-term consequences.
The Treasury Department recently reported it expects to borrow $463 billion in the current quarter – far more than previously expected. The new spate of Biden borrowing will spike the federal budget deficit to $2.3 trillion. All in a single year.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says not to worry, though, because the Fed has everything under control.
Financial News Anchor #1: US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, tamps down concerns that President Joe Biden's plans for infrastructure jobs and families will further stoke inflation.
Financial News Anchor #1: Well, now the Treasury Secretary says she does not anticipate that inflation will be a problem in the U.S. economy. Treasury Secretary Yellen also saying, "Aside from some transitory," that's the Fed's word, "increase in inflation in coming months, I don't think there's going to be an inflationary problem. The Fed has tools to address them."
Janet Yellen: The Federal Reserve has the tools to address inflation should it arise. We will monitor that very carefully. We're proposing that the spending be paid for. And, I don't believe that inflation will be an issue, but if it becomes an issue, we have tools to address it.
The Fed may have the tools to keep inflation in check. It could cease making asset purchases, jack up interest rates, and curtail money supply growth. At least in theory.
The real question is whether central bankers would actually have the will to do what’s necessary to bring down rising prices. Their current stated objective is the opposite – to raise inflation rates above 2% for an extended period.
The risk is that inflation overshooting their target, putting policymakers in a precarious position. Would they take away the punch bowl? Would they be willing to inflict financial pain upon Wall Street, the big banks, and the U.S. government itself?
Without the Fed’s low interest-rate stimulus, markets could collapse. Government borrowing costs could become unmanageable, sparking a sovereign debt crisis.
Treasury Secretary Yellen and Fed Chairman Powell know full well that the entire house of cards could collapse without the benefit of negative real interest rates. They may not say so publicly, but officials in Washington are effectively banking on inflation to bail themselves out in perpetuity.
If wage earners, savers, and retirees who earn and hold dollars suffer in the process, then so be it.
In this environment where the entire financial system is artificially propped up, bubbles never fully burst. Instead, they are constantly reinflated on a rotating basis.
It won’t always be the stock market that is the top performer. At some point, inflation fears may drive mainstream investors to make dramatic moves to try to protect themselves.
The biggest rotation of all could be from dollar-denominated financial assets into tangible assets including physical precious metals.
In recent days, we have seen signs of such a rotation. Some of the hot stock market sectors from last year including biotechnology, internet, and innovation plays have sold off. Meanwhile, inflation plays including energy and metals are showing impressive relative strength.
While gold and silver have lagged most of the year, they have tremendous upside potential at these levels and may just now be getting warmed up.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD skyrockets to 1.2150 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD has hit a new multi-month peak above 1.2150 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April, nearing 1.40. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.