On the daily chart, gold has been trading downward since mid-April in a descending channel. Selling pressures intensified last night, getting the price below the crucial $1688 support level for the first time in two years. The precious metal is hanging out at $1660 on Friday morning session, and a decisive break of this level will pave the way toward $1642. If sellers beat this hurdle, the market will keep an eye out for further downside action that can take gold to $1613. Gold bears can take advantage of the current bearish momentum to drag the gold down to the channel’s lower line.
Otherwise, a clear break above the $1688 former support may keep bulls hopeful for reaching the 50-EMA again, while only a decisive breach above the channel can reverse the outlook.
The 50-EMA is below the 200-EMA, and the gap between the moving averages has widened to hint at accelerating bearish momentum. Short-term momentum oscillators imply a dominant bearish bias. However, RSI has hit its selling extreme at 30, suggesting no more room for sellers. But, momentum is trending down in the selling region, and the MACD histogram succeeded in crossing below the signal line in the negative zone.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps to multi-decade lows below 1.1400
GBP/USD extended its slide and touched a fresh multi-decade low below 1.1400 during the European trading hours on Friday. On top of the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, the intense flight to safety weighs heavily on the pair ahead of US sentiment data.
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0000 as dollar eases ahead of US data
EUR/USD is finding fresh demand and recovering towards 1.0000 in the European trading hours. The dollar pauses its advance despite the safe-haven flows as focus shifts to the UoM's US Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
Gold refreshes multi-year lows below $1,660
Following a consolidation phase during the Asian trading hours, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since April 2020 below $1,660. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory above 3.4%, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Every 0.1% deviation in inflation gauge to trigger wild dollar moves Premium
Early fireworks on Friday – that is what US Consumer Sentiment Index promises traders, and for several good reasons. It is hard to exaggerate the spotlight put on this release.