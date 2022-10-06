Gold is back above $1,700. Is this a false rebound or a sign that the worst is behind us?
Gold has returned above $1,700! The chart below shows the recent rebound in gold prices. Does it mean that the worst is behind us and now the yellow metal can only go up?
Well, such conclusions would definitely be premature. Let’s remember that September was really awful for the gold bulls, as the average monthly price plunged 4.7% compared to August. The price of gold slid below $1,700 amid strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed, and then the actual FOMC meeting pushed gold prices down even further. This is because the Fed delivered another 75-basis point hike and also boosted its projections of the federal funds rate from 3.4% and 3.8% to 4.4% and 4.6% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
As a result, for the first time since 2008, the federal funds rate exceeded 3%. As the chart below shows, the current tightening cycle is the fastest in more than 40 years, which couldn’t be without negative consequences for the gold market.
A Decline in Yields Helps Gold
Despite all these headwinds, gold managed to return above $1,700. This is thanks to the decline in real interest rates. As the chart below shows, the yields on 10-year TIPS have moderated somewhat recently, which helped gold catch its breath.
It seems that markets are more and more worried about the risk of excessive tightening of monetary policy and its consequences for the economy. According to Morgan Stanley, dollar liquidity in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China has declined by $4 trillion since March and is falling fast. As the chart below shows, financial conditions – although far from being in a panic mode – have tightened significantly this year. The Chicago Fed’s National Financial Conditions Index moved from -0.74 in mid-2021 to almost 0 (positive values of the index indicate financial conditions that are tighter than average).
Implications for Gold
What does it all mean for the gold market? Well, it goes without saying that gold could decline again amid the aggressive Fed’s stance. The Fed’s pivot may occur, but not necessarily anytime soon, but only in a more distant future. According to Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, “we must remain vigilant because this inflation battle is likely still in early days”.
However, it’s also possible that gold is slowly building the basis for its next rally. Please keep in mind that monetary policy will be less restrictive next year, as – according to the recent dot-plot – the Fed will deliver only one 25-basis-point hike in 2023. Thus, we are quickly moving to the end of the current tightening cycle, and the peak could be already behind us.
Another optimistic issue for gold is that the forecast for GDP growth went down from 1.7% to 0.2% this year, and from 1.7% to 1.2% in 2023. Meanwhile, the projection for the unemployment rate next year increased from 3.9% to 4.4%. The implication is clear: the Fed’s tightening cycle will have negative consequences for the U.S. economy, most likely pushing it into recession. Given the very high inflation, it basically means that the Fed expects stagflation in the coming months. In such an environment, gold should shine.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling around 0.6400 and at risk of piercing the year’s low
Disappointing Australian data and a deteriorated market mood weighed on AUD/USD, quickly approaching the 2022 low at 0.6362. RBA’s Financial Stability report coming up next.
EUR/USD extends decline sub-0.9800 as risk aversion intensifies
The American dollar maintains a strong upward momentum amid renewed inflation and recession concerns. EUR/USD further retreated after failing to regain parity mid-week.
Gold struggling to retain its bullish strength
XAUUSD shed some ground on Thursday, currently hovering around $1,713.00. The dollar has gathered momentum as Wall Street opened in the red, holding into negative territory at the time. Also, government bond yields resumed their advances and hold near fresh weekly highs.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The next move could surprise us all
The crypto market displays mixed signals but hints that the bearish trend is not over yet. Adopting a get-in-get-out mentality may be the more favorable approach for investors looking to expose themselves to the market.
US September NFP Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 26 NFP prints.