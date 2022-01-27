Gold prices selloff, as the U.S. GDP growth exceeds expectations
Gold prices fell to a 2-week low on Thursday, as investors chose to move away from the safe haven asset in the aftermath of yesterday’s FOMC meeting.
Wednesday’s Fed decision was followed by data today which showed that GDP in the United States had grown by more than expected.
Figures from the Commerce Department showed that Q4 GDP rose by 6.9%, versus expectations for a 5.5% increase.
Many believe that this was one of the reasons why Chair Powell and the Fed opted to keep rates unchanged, laying the foundation for a March hike instead.
XAUUSD fell to an intraday low of $1,791 on the news.
NASDAQ, S&P 500 lower, despite strong Tesla earnings
U.S. indices were lower in today’s session, as shares in Tesla fell, despite the company reporting strong Q4 earnings.
The company founded by Elon Musk, held its quarterly earnings call after Wednesday’s closing bell, with both earning and revenue exceeding forecasts.
Tesla reported earnings of $2.54 per share, which came on revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter.
Wednesday’s results were better than the expected earnings of $2.25 per share, and revenue growth of $16.88 billion.
$TSLA was down over 8% as of writing, with the NASDAQ and S&P 500 both trading in the red.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses around 1.1140
The EUR/USD pair plunged to a fresh 19-month low of 1.1130 as, following a hawkish Fed, the US reported stunning Q4 economic growth, with GDP up at an annualized pace of 6.9%, much better than the 5.5% expected.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3350, renews five-week lows
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure on Thursday and trades at its lowest level since late December below 1.3370. Following the upbeat growth data from the US, the US Dollar Index is rising more than 0.7% on the day above 97.00.
Gold poised to challenge January’s low at 1,782.60
Gold is sharply down for a second consecutive day, trading around $1,793.00. XAU/USD shed roughly $50 following a hawkish Fed monetary policy announcement, as the US central bank hinted at a rate hike in March when it is also set to end its pandemic-related financial support.
Crypto losses contained as markets rebound
BTC dipped in the US trading session after the Fed gave markets the message that they expect to make more rate hikes in 2022. Since then price action has been kept very much contained by bulls.
Should investors fear Fed rate hikes?
The prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes continues to rattle Wall Street and cloud the outlook for precious metals. On Wednesday, the central bank strongly signaled it will raise its benchmark Fed funds rate for the first time in three years – likely at its March policy meeting.