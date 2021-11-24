Gold prices made an explosive start to November, rallying to a five-month high as global inflation soared at its fastest pace in decades. However, that trend shifted and prices pulled back on Tuesday as trader’s booked profits on the renomination of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Once again, these big market moves have presented traders with a series of incredible opportunities to profit from the rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed!
Looking ahead to this week, traders have now shifted their attention to the closely watched U.S Inflation figures, FOMC Meeting Minutes and U.S Third Quarter GDP data for clues on the markets next move.
Right now, Gold prices are consolidating below the key $1800 level, which ultimately indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now, is which way.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.1200 after uninspiring German data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European session and closes in on 1.1200 after the IFO surveys showed that the business sentiment has weakened in November in Germany. Investors await high-tier US data releases and the minutes of the FOMC's November meeting.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3400 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and risk-off mood. EU's Šefčovič signals Brexit deadlock will prevail in 2021. UK PMIs keep BOE rate hike odds on the table. Focus on US data, Fed minutes.
Gold hangs near multi-week low ahead of US data/FOMC minutes Premium
The precious metal failed to preserve its intraday gains and turned lower for the fifth straight day. A stronger USD amid hawkish Fed expectations acted as a headwind for the metal.
Ethereum price to provide sell opportunity before ETH crashes 20%
ETH price looks ready for a minor upswing as it bounces off a crucial support area. This upswing is likely to propel ETH up to a recent swing high. If the asset fails to produce a higher high, investors can expect a retracement.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.