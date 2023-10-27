Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Signs of exhaustion in XAU/USD ahead of key macroeconomic events

- Gold struggled to build on recent gains and ended the choppy week little changed.
- The near-term technical outlook suggests that there could be a downward correction before the next leg higher.
- Fed policy meeting and high-tier data releases from the US could impact XAU/USD’s movements next week.
Gold faced rejection near $2,000 but didn’t have a hard time finding a foothold this week. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting and October jobs data from the US could drive XAU/USD’s action next week, with geopolitics moving to the back burner.
What happened last week?
Gold staged a downward correction to start the week after coming within a touching distance of $2,000 on Friday. News of Israel delaying a ground assault to wait for the arrival of additional American forces to the region and Hamas releasing two Israeli hostages helped the market mood improve early Tuesday and made it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a slightly faster pace in early October than in September, with S&P Global Composite PMI rising to 51 from 50.2. The Manufacturing PMI rebounded to 50 from 49.8 in the same period, while the Services PMI rose to 50.9 from 50.1. Commenting on the survey's findings, “hopes of a soft landing for the US economy will be encouraged by the improved situation seen in October," Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said. As the PMI data highlighted the US economy’s resilience, especially when compared to the Eurozone and the UK, the US Dollar (USD) started to outperform its rivals and didn’t allow Gold to turn north.
Although the USD preserved its strength mid-week, XAU/USD managed to regain its traction. The sharp increase seen in XAU/EUR and XAU/GBP pairs showed that Gold was able to capture capital outflows out of the Euro and Pound Sterling. Additionally, re-escalating tensions in the Middle East after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that they ramped up air assaults to pave the way for a ground incursion into the Gaza region allowed the precious metal to continue to benefit from safe-haven demand.
The US real Gross Domestic Product grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday. This reading followed the 2.1% expansion recorded in the second quarter and came in better than the market expectation of 4.2%. Other data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders increased by 4.7% on a monthly basis in September, while weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 210,000 from 200,000. Upbeat data releases from the US supported the USD but XAU/USD continued to stretch higher as the 10-year US yield fell more than 2%.
In the absence of high-impact data releases, Gold went into a consolidation phase on Friday and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. The BEA announced that inflation, as measured by the change in Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, held steady at 3.4% on a yearly basis in September. The annual Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose 3.7%. Both of these prints matched analysts' estimates.
Next week?
NBS Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI from China will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the Asian session Tuesday. Earlier in the month, upbeat growth and Retail Sales data from China provided a boost to Gold and a similar reaction could be seen if PMI surveys show an acceleration in the expansion of the private sector’s economic activity. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decisions on Wednesday, however, the impact of the PMI data on Gold’s valuation could remain short-lived.
The Fed is widely forecast to leave the policy rate unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.5%. Despite the impressive Q3 GDP reading, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a nearly 80% probability that the Fed will opt for a no change in the interest rate in December as well.
In case the Fed confirms that no additional tightening will be needed this year, the USD could come under renewed bearish pressure and US yields could turn south. In this scenario, XAU/USD could gather bullish momentum. On the other hand, the Fed could leave the door open for one more rate increase in December, citing the strong economy, and force XAU/USD to correct lower.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the October jobs report. If the Fed adopts a neutral tone and notes that it will assess data before deciding whether the policy is restrictive enough at its current state, there could be a stronger-than-usual reaction to employment data. Another impressive Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print at or above 250,000 could cause investors to reassess the rate outlook and attract hawkish Fed bets, triggering a fresh USD rally. A disappointing figure below 150,000 could highlight loosening conditions in the labor market and help XAU/USD hold its ground.
Market participants will continue to pay close attention to headlines surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict next week. A de-escalation of the crisis could open the door for a deep downward correction for Gold, which has gained more than 8% since Israel declared war on Hamas following the October 7 attack.
Gold technical outlook
Gold edged lower after rising toward $2,000, confirming the importance of this resistance. In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart climbed to 70, suggesting that buyers could wait for XAU/USD to make a technical correction before adding to long positions.
On the downside, $1,960 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the long-term uptrend) aligns as first support. A daily close below thist level could attract technical sellers and open the door for another leg lower toward $1,935, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average(SMA) is located, and $1,925 (100-day SMA).
$2,000 (psychological level, static level) is the first important resistance for XAU/USD. Once this level is confirmed as support, $2,020 (static level) and $2,040 (static level) could be set as next bullish targets.
Gold forecast poll
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.