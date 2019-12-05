FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is consolidating near three-week highs

Gold price analysis: XAU/USD hesitates near $1480/oz resistance

Gold daily chart

Gold kicked off December with a bullish reversal to the 1480 resistance. Just above the level the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are also acting as dynamic resistances.

Gold four-hour chart 

The metal is correcting the Tuesday’s gains above the 1472 support near the 200 SMA. Buyers will need to overcome the 1480/85 resistance zone. If the breakout succeeds, then 1492 and 1515 can come into play. However, since XAU/USD has been on the back foot in the last weeks, it remains to be seen if bulls will commit above the resistance zone.

Gold Spot ($) Intraday: choppy

Pivot (invalidation): 1478.00

Our preference
Short positions below 1478.00 with targets at 1471.00 & 1468.00 in extension.

Alternative scenario
Above 1478.00 look for further upside with 1484.00 & 1488.00 as targets.

Comment
As Long as 1478.00 is resistance, expect a return to 1471.00.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1476.28
Today Daily Change 1.40
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1474.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1464.71
Daily SMA50 1483.03
Daily SMA100 1486.65
Daily SMA200 1403.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1484.06
Previous Daily Low 1471.5
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1476.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1479.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 1469.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 1464.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1457.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 1482.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 1489.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1494.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

