Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold prices elevated on trade war and global growth risks

Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD enters Asia clinging to three-weeks highs near 1480 level
Gold bounced sharply from the November lows while breaking above the 1465 resistance level. The market is trading below the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
The metal is testing the 1480 resistance and the 200 SMA. A break above this level can send gold up towards 1493 and 1520 if the buyers gather enough momentum. Support is seen at the 1465 level.
Gold prices elevated on trade war and global growth risks
The prices of gold were rising to their best levels in around a month overnight following various headlines over the last few days which leaves the US and Chinese 'phase-one' deal on the brink of collapse, critically and potentially failing to prevent the 15th December fresh tariffs kicking in on Chinese imports. Such an eventuality put trade deals at a serious impasse once again.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1477.34
|Today Daily Change
|14.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|1463.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.91
|Daily SMA50
|1484.7
|Daily SMA100
|1485.46
|Daily SMA200
|1402.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1465.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1454.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1458.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1460.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1456.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1449.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1445.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1467.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1471.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1478.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turn red as Australia's Q3 GDP prints below estimates
AUD/USD fell more than 10 pips to hit a session low of 0.6838 after the official data showed the Australian economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter. The data validates the market view that the RBA will cut rates to 0.5% next year.
USD/JPY: Under pressure around eight-day low amid broad risk-off
USD/JPY seesaws around 108.65 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote dropped the lowest since November 22 the previous day as an escalation of the trade war fears kept the Japanese yen (JPY) on stronger footage.
US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
Services PMI is projected to slip to 54.5 in November from 54.7 in October. The business activity index was 57 in October up from 55.2 in September. Employment was 53.7 last month and 50.4 in September.
GBP/USD: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus
GBP/USD revisits 1.3000 psychological magnets during its initial run-up amid Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote earlier stepped back from October highs with a bearish candlestick formation on the four hour (H4) chart.