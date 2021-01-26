Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s upside appears limited amid strong US dollar, ahead of Fed

- Gold bulls insist but upside appears limited amid stronger US dollar.
- Stimulus gridlock, upbeat vaccine news outweigh US-Sino tensions.
- $1850 is the key support for the XAU/USD bulls.
After good two-way price action, Gold (XAU/USD) settled Monday almost unchanged above the key $1850 level. The XAU bulls failed to sustain at higher levels, as a stronger US dollar capped the upside attempts. The haven demand for the greenback returned, as the risk sentiment soured on skepticism over the US $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal. Rising concerns over the new UK covid strain also boosted the dollar at the expense of the riskier assets.
Additionally, speculative positioning and encouraging vaccine news also remained a drag on gold’s prices. The American pharma giant, Moderna, said its Covid-19 vaccine retains neutralizing activity against emerging variants detected in the UK and South Africa. However, the bears managed to draw support from the renewed US-China tensions over the Taiwan route. The US State Department hinted at arms sales while the carrier group enters South China Sea.
Looking ahead, gold prices will continue to remain in the recent trading range, with the upside likely limited amid fading prospects of the stimulus package to approved by Congress anytime soon. Meanwhile, resurfacing US-Sino tensions could also buoy the safe-haven gold. Although, the gains could be capped if the risk-aversion worsens on dismal US Durable Goods and Consumer Confidence data and puts a fresh bid under the dollar. Although the losses also appears limited, as investors turn caution ahead of the FOMC decision due on Wednesday.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Hourly chart
Gold’s hourly chart shows that the price continues to wave in a symmetrical triangle since last Friday.
Over the last hours, gold prices has edged higher and recaptured the upward-sloping 100-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1860.
The uptick in the spot could be attributed to the confirmation of the bullish crossover after the 21-HMA pierced the 50-HMA from below.
If the buying pressure accelerates, gold could test the falling trendline resistance at $1867. A sustained move above that level is needed to take on the $1900 barrier once again.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points higher while above the midline, suggesting that there is more room to the upside in the near-term.
Alternatively, the 21-HMA support at $1857 could be probed if the 100-HMA support is taken out. Further south, $1851 is the level to beat for the XAU bears. That point is the intersection of the horizontal 200-HMA and rising trendline support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
