Gold retreats from lifetime highs shy of $3,700 as traders cash in early Tuesday.

US Dollar sellers refuse to give up amid calls for aggressive Fed easing and Miran’s confirmation.

Gold remains in the overbought region on the daily chart; a brief correction on the cards?

Gold has paused its record run early Tuesday, as traders cash in on their long positions, gearing up for the top-tier US Retail Sales data and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy meeting, starting later in the day.

Gold down but not out as eyes turn to the Fed

Despite the latest pullback, Gold’s bullish bias remains intact amid increased calls for aggressive easing by the Fed, in light of growing stagflation risks and the Senate confirmation of US President Donald Trump’s pick, Stephen Miran, as a Fed Governor.

Miran replaces Adrian Kuglar and will be on the Fed Board until January.

Meanwhile, Trump, in a social media post on Monday, called for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to enact a "bigger" cut to benchmark interest rates.

Further, geopolitical and trade tensions continue to underpin the haven demand for the yellow metal.

Trump said late Monday that trade talks with China are still ongoing, adding that he is “undecided on the TikTok stake.”

The US president also “declared his intention to forcefully insert military forces under his control into cities that he personally deems require it,” per FXStreet’s Analyst Joshua Gibson.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions between Israel and Hamas intensify as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to rule out further attacks on Hamas leaders in foreign countries, following last week's strike in Qatar.

Looking ahead, attention turns to the high-impact US Retail Sales data on Tuesday and the Fed policy announcements on Wednesday for a fresh directional impetus to Gold.

In the meantime, a brief profit-taking decline cannot be ruled out in Gold as markets resort to repositioning after the recent record rally and ahead of the Fed verdict.

The Fed is widely expected to cut fed fund rates by 25 basis points (bps) as the central bank grapples with a slowing labor market, stubborn inflation and an unprecedented push by US President Donald Trump for lower borrowing costs

Speculations are rife over a 50 bps rate cut, while markets are also betting on three rate cuts this year, beginning this week. Gold tends to benefit in a low-interest rate regime.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The daily chart shows that Gold buyers appear defiant even as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the extreme overbought zone, near 80.

On the upside, the $3,700 level is the immediate barrier to conquer, above which doors will open up toward the $3,750 region.

To the downside, the previous day’s low at $3,627 will offer some support on further pullback, below which the $3,600 round figure will be tested.

Sellers could target the previous week’s low of $3,578 on a decisive break below the $3,600 threshold.