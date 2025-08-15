- Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day’s slump to a two-week low.
- Strong US PPI-inspired USD recovery falters amid Fed rate cut bets and supports the commodity.
- The upbeat market mood could cap the safe-haven XAU/USD pair ahead of the US macro data.
Gold attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Friday and stalls the previous day's retracement slide from the $3,375 region. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on Thursday's strong US Producer Price Index (PPI)-inspired recovery move from the vicinity of its lowest level since July 28, and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the precious metal.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the headline PPI accelerated from the 2.4% YoY rate to 3.3% in July, surpassing expectations of a 2.5% by a wide margin. This overshadows the relatively cooler July Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Tuesday and suggests that a broad pickup in inflation was imminent. Traders were quick to react and trimmed their bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which, in turn, triggered an intraday USD short-covering and weighed on the non-yielding Gold.
The USD recovery momentum, however, runs out of steam as traders are still pricing in a greater chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs at its upcoming monetary policy meeting in September. Furthermore, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates the possibility of two 25-basis-point (bps) Fed rate cuts by the end of this year. This keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and turns out to be a key factor that helps revive demand for Gold. However, the prevalent risk-on environment could act as a headwind for the safe-haven commodity.
An extension of the US-China tariff truce for another three months eased concerns about a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies. Moreover, investors remain hopeful that the US-Russian summit this Friday will increase the chances of ending the prolonged war in Ukraine. This remains supportive of the bullish sentiment across the global financial markets. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move for the Gold price.
Friday's US economic docket – featuring the release of Monthly Retail Sales, the Empire State Manufacturing Index, followed by the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations Index. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, could offer fresh cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, which, in turn, should provide some impetus to the Gold price later during the North American session. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD pair remains on track to register heavy losses for the first time in the previous three weeks.
Gold 4-hour chart
Technical Outlook
The overnight sustained break and acceptance below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour charts was seen as a key trigger for the XAU/USD bears. Moreover, slightly negative oscillators on hourly/daily charts suggest that any further move up is more likely to attract fresh sellers and remain capped near the 100-hour SMA, currently pegged near the $3,355 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter, however, could trigger a short-covering move and lift the Gold beyond the overnight swing high, around the $3,375 zone, towards reclaiming the $3,400 mark.
On the flip side, the two-week low, near the $3,330 area, now seems to have emerged as a strong support and should protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling could make the Gold vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the $3,3,00 round figure. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which, if broken decisively, could negate any near-term positive bias and shift the bias in favor of the XAU/USD bears. This should pave the way for a fall towards the $3,272-$3,270 horizontal support, representing the lower boundary of a nearly three-month-old trading range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1650, rebounds after losing nearly half a percentage point
EUR/USD retraces its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.1660 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar struggles amid rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September.
GBP/USD strengthens to near 1.3550 as US Retail Sales data looms
The GBP/USD pair gathers to around 1.3545 during the early European session on Friday, bolstered by a weaker US Dollar. Additionally, the stronger-than-expected UK economic data underpins the Pound Sterling against the Greenback. Markets might turn cautious later on Friday as traders await the release of the US July Retail Sales report.
Gold recovers slightly after Thursday’s decline to two-week low; upside seems limited
Gold price edges higher as the strong US PPI-inspired USD rally lacks follow-through buying. Bets for an imminent Fed rate cut in September cap the USD and support the commodity. The upbeat market mood keeps the XAU/USD bulls on the defensive ahead of the US data.
Bitcoin steadies after record high, Ethereum and Ripple eye rebound
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple stabilized around their key support levels on Friday after dipping 4%, 4.26%, and 5.96%, respectively, the previous day. This price pullback in the top 3 cryptocurrencies came in after the US Producer Price Index data was released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.