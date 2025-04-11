Gold price sits at the highest level on record above $3,200 early Friday.

Concerns about Fed’s independence and the impact of the US-Sino trade war weigh on the US Dollar.

Gold price remains poised for more upside as the daily RSI prods the overbought region.

Gold price is trading close to the lifetime highs above $3,200 early Friday, resuming its record rally. The bright metal is on track to book a roughly 5.5% weekly gain.

Record highs and counting for Gold price

Mounting concerns over the financial stability and the economic situation in the United States (US) have accelerated the selling interest around the US Dollar (USD), pushing Gold price for another ride higher.

The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence has always been under threat, and on April 9. US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts reversed a court ruling, temporarily allowing US President Donald Trump’s Administration to fire members of independent agencies. Trump could take this opportunity to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, raising concerns over the financial stability in the world’s largest economy.

At the same time, US recession fears aggravate amid deepening US-China trade war, hinting at aggressive Fed interest rate cuts starting as early as May. President Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, the White House confirmed on Thursday. China retaliated with 84% tariffs and strengthened ties with Europe and Asia to ease the pressure.

Exacerbating the pain in the Greenback, the US March Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation came in tamer-than-expected, although it did not show the full impact of the trade war. The US CPI rose 0.1% in March, putting the 12-month inflation rate at 2.4%, down from 2.8% in February. Following the inflation report, traders continued pricing in three or four cuts by the end of the year.

Looking ahead, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and preliminary University of Michigan (UoM) Inflation Expectations data will be published. However, the data could play second fiddle to tariff talks. A profit-taking recovery rally in the US Dollar cannot be ruled out due to the end-of-the-week repositioning, which could check the Gold price upside. China’s response to Trump’s 145% tariffs is eagerly awaited.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The daily chart shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is prodding the overbought region at 70, suggesting more room for upside before the buyers’ exhaustion sets in.

The immediate resistance is seen at the $3,250 psychological level, above which a fresh uptrend toward the $3,300 threshold would be in the offing.

On the downside, the initial demand area is seen at $3,200, below which the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance-turned-support at $3,061 could come into play.

If the correction extends, the $3,000 mark will be the last line of defense for buyers.