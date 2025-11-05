Gold is licking its wounds near $3,950 in Asian trades on Wednesday, following a 1.80% decline seen on Tuesday. Traders look forward to the US ADP employment data and the US ISM Services PMI report for fresh trading impetus.

Gold: Downside risks remain intact ahead of US data

Gold buyers are coming up for some air early Wednesday, as the US Dollar (USD) pauses its intense buying momentum witnessed in the US last session.

The extension of the Wall Street tech sell-off into Asian markets keeps investors on edge, allowing Gold to attempt a tepid recovery.

However, the monthly US ADP jobs report and the US ISM Services PMI will determine the next big wave in Gold, as the data will help shape the market expectations of future interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), impacting non-yielding assets such as Gold.

Last week, the Fed’s cautious rate cut prompted traders to scale back their bets on a December rate reduction, with markets continuing to price in a less than 70% chance of such a move, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

On Tuesday, the USD received a double booster shot and stretched its recent rally due to reduced dovish Fed expectations and broad risk aversion that revived the safe-haven demand for the Greenback.

Traders witnessed a wave of exhaustion following the Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven record rally in global stocks. US tech stocks tumbled, drowning the major indices, with investors selling Gold to cover their losses in equity markets.

Gold resumed its corrective downside, surrendering critical support levels to challenge levels below the $3,950 mark.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The daily chart suggests that the bearish potential remains intact for Gold as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds below the midline.

Additionally, Gold closed Tuesday below the critical support at $3,972, the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level of the parabolic rise to the record high that began on August 19.

If buyers manage to reclaim the latter on a sustained basis on the renewed upside, the door will open up toward the $4,000 threshold.

The $4,050 psychological level will offer stiff resistance further north.

Conversely, the immediate support is seen at the October 28 low of $3,887, below which the $3,850 demand area will come into play.

That zone is the confluence of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50% Fibo level of the same advance.