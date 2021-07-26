Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD likely to extend range play near $1,800 ahead of FOMC

- Gold recorded the first weekly loss in the previous five but showed resilience near the $1,790 area.
- COVID-19 jitters took its toll on the global risk sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven commodity.
- The focus will remain glued to the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday.
Gold dropped to over two-week lows, around the $1,790 region on Friday, albeit showed some resilience at lower levels and finally settled with modest losses. The US dollar built on the previous day's goodish rebound from weekly lows and was supported by rising US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that undermined demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, a generally positive tone in the equity markets further acted as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Despite the negative factors, the downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling and the yellow metal managed to defend the $1,800 mark on the daily closing basis. Investors remain concerned that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery. This, in turn, led to a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which, along with retreating US bond yields, assisted the non-yielding yellow metal to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Moving ahead, the spotlight this week will remain on the FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting Tuesday. The US central bank is more likely to signal that it is in no rush to taper its asset purchases or hike interest rates anytime soon. Nevertheless, the outcome will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD. In the meantime, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will be looked upon for some trading impetus.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying reinforced strong support near the $1,790 level, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,765-60 region ahead of monthly swing lows, around the $1.750 region.
On the flip side, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the $1,823 area. A sustained move beyond will mark a near-term bullish breakout and set the stage for additional gains. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the positive move towards the $1,845-46 region, en-route the next major hurdle near the $$1,866 area. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the commodity further and allow bulls to eventually aim to reclaim the $1,900 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is off the highs, holding steady above 1.1750 amid a worsening market mood, courtesy of the falling Chinese stocks. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement, with all eyes on the FOMC this week.
GBP/USD: Looks directionless below 20-day SMA near 1.3750
GBP/USD consolidates gains for the previous two sessions on Monday morning’s Asian session. The pair moves in a narrow trading range with no clear trading direction and waits for confirmation. Momentum oscillator is in the oversold zone with a bullish crossover.
Gold bounces back above $1800 amid retreating Treasury yields
Gold price is reversing a dip below $1800 so far this Monday’s Asian trading, as the US Treasury yields retreat heading into the FOMC week. The market sentiment is cautious, as investors gear up for a busy week. The S&P 500 futures drop 0.25%.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.