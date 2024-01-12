Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes weekly closing above the key $2,045 level

- Gold price remains a ‘buy-the-dip’ trade, as the US Dollar weakens post-CPI.
- Geopolitical tensions between West and Iran-backed Houthi rebels spook markets.
- Gold price looks set to break above the 21-day SMA at $2,045 on a weekly closing basis.
Gold price is building on the previous upswing above $2,030 early Friday, as strong support near $2,015 continues to hold the fort. Gold buyers extend control, as the US Dollar fails to capitalize on the escalating geopolitical tensions between the West and Iran-backed Houthi militants.
Gold price draws support from escalating geopolitical risks
Following weeks of attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, disrupting global shipping, the US and UK launched airstrikes late Thursday on Houthi targets in Yemen, hitting radar installations, storage sites and missile launchers.
The Western retaliation occurred even after Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi vowed a “big” response if the US and its allies took military action against his group.
US President Joe Biden said he “will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.” Japan came in support of the US and British airstrikes to secure the safe passage of vessels near the Arabian Peninsula. Intensifying geopolitical tensions infuse safe-haven flows into the traditional safety net, Gold price.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar is back in the red zone, following a brief spike on higher-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Data showed headline CPI rose 0.3% last month, for an annual gain of 3.4%, higher than the expected to be 0.2% and 3.2%, respectively.
However, markets still price in about 70% odds for a March Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut, as they believe dwindling Chinese economic recovery and mounting geopolitical risks could raise chances of a US recession, prompting the Fed to stick with the dovish pivot.
China’s exports fell last year for the first time since 2016, underscoring domestic economic concerns, the latest data published by China Customs showed Friday.
The Greenback is also undermined by no plans to prevent a government shutdown next week, as a revolt over spending brewed among hard-right House Republicans while Congress began leaving Washington on Thursday for the long holiday weekend.
The US Treasury bond yields also remain on the defensive, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields meandering below the 4.0% level, helping Gold price to stay afloat.
Next of note for Gold price remains the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and speeches from the Fed officials, as geopolitical developments will be the central focus heading into the extended weekend.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains almost unchanged, so long as it remains between the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 50-day SMA at $2,045 and $2,016 respectively.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has recaptured the midline, suggesting that Gold buyers are likely to have the upper hand. Additionally, the 100- and 200-day SMA Bull Cross confirmed last Friday also remains in play, supporting Gold price.
The immediate resistance is seen at the 21-day SMA at $2,045 should the upbeat momentum gain traction. The next bullish target for Gold price is envisioned at Friday’s high of $2,054, above which doors reopen for a test of the $2,100 barrier.
If Gold sellers fight back control, the initial support is seen at the $2,015 confluence, where the 50-day SMA and Monday’s low coincide. A daily closing below the latter is critical to resuming the downtrend toward the $2,000 mark.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after soft US producer inflation data
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0950 and erased its daily losses in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the monthly Core PPI was unchanged in December for the third straight month, weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction and advanced above 1.2750 after dropping toward 1.2700 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand in the American session after the latest data showed that the annual PPI rose at a softer pace than expected in December.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly high above $2,050
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh weekly high above $2,050. Escalating geopolitical tensions and retreating US Treasury bond yields following soft producer inflation data from the US fuel XAU/USD's rally ahead of the weekend.
Dissecting the $4.6 billion Bitcoin ETF debut: New capital or clever shuffle?
After the successful launch of 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs on Thursday, all eyes were set on the flows. In other words, how much capital would come into the ETFs after the historic approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
Tensions rise in the Red Sea
For now, we are not overly concerned that the events in the Red Sea would affect global markets. Risk markets could take a hit from the rising geopolitical uncertainty, but at this point, we do not see this constituting an inflation shock.