XAU/USD Current price: 2,029.15
- Wall Street trades with a positive tone, shrugs off the sour tone of its overseas counterparts.
- The United States Consumer Price Index will likely take markets out of their lethargy.
- XAU/USD holds within familiar levels, risk skews to the downside.
Gold trades within familiar levels on Wednesday, with a scarce macroeconomic calendar and upcoming first-tier events maintaining investors in cautious mode. Wall Street opened with a positive tone and holds on to modest gains, partially reverting its latest losses but also trading uneventfully.
XAU/USD bottomed at $2,016.61 on Monday, falling from an early high of $2,046.55 and holding within such an area ever since. The lethargy is set to end on Thursday, when the United States (US) will release the December Consumer Price Index (CPI). The index is expected to post an annualized increase of 3.2%, slightly above the previous 3.1%. The core reading, however, is seen shrinking to 3.8% from 4% in November.
Market participants are betting the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could start cutting rates as soon as next March. Indeed, easing inflationary pressures will confirm such an idea, regardless of the latest data showing the tight labour market. The CPI readings will likely impact sentiment, with the US Dollar then trading accordingly.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD reflects the lack of directional strength. The bright metal develops below a mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), which provides dynamic resistance at around $2,040.30. Meanwhile, a modestly bullish 100 SMA crosses a flat 200 SMA, both in the $1,960 price zone. Finally, technical indicators edge marginally lower within neutral levels, not enough to confirm another leg south.
The near-term picture skews the risk to the downside as the XAU/USD pair develops below all its moving averages. Furthermore, a bearish 20 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA, while the 100 SMA remains directionless above them. At the same time, the Momentum indicator hovers around its 100 line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator gains downward traction within negative levels, supporting another leg south towards the weekly low at $2,016.61.
Support levels: 2,016.60 1,998.65 1,987.20
Resistance levels: 2,040.30 2,052.30 2,065.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind near 1.0950 Premium
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range at around 1.0950 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the American session on Wednesday. BoE Governor Bailey refrained from commenting on policy outlook and failed to help the pair find direction. The US Dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of Thursday's inflation data.
Gold extends consolidative phase around $2,030 Premium
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After rising above $2,030 earlier in the day, XAU/USD lost its traction and retreated toward $2,020. Markets await the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.