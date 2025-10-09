TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD down but still not out as focus shifts to Powell’s speech

  • Gold’s record rally stalls but buyers defend the $4,000 level following the retracement from $4,059.
  • Israel-Hamas peace deal and talks of piecemeal US government reopening weigh on Gold.
  • Downside seems cushioned by global political uncertainty and Fed rate cut bets.
  • Gold has re-entered bullish territory on the four-hour chart, whilst the 21-day SMA holds.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD down but still not out as focus shifts to Powell’s speech
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Gold has managed to defend the key $4,000 level on its retracement from lifetime highs of $4,059 reached on Wednesday. All eyes now turn to a slew of speeches from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, due later in the day.

Gold buyers take a breather

Gold price sustains its pullback alongside the US Dollar (USD) as the Israel-Hamas peace deal lifts risk sentiment and curbs their demand as safe-havens.

Citing US President Donald Trump, BBC News reported early Thursday that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of peace plan.

A senior White House official said the latest truce agreement aimed at the release of hostages will be presented to the Israeli cabinet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, markets are also seeing fresh signs of hope that the US government shutdown could partially reopen. This optimism somewhat dents Gold’s appeal as a traditional store of value.

“US Senate Majority Leader John Thune is considering bringing full-year appropriations bills — such as one to fund the Pentagon and pay the military — to the floor for a vote,” he told Axios on Wednesday. Thune is looking at options for a piecemeal government reopening.

However, for now, nothing seems official and confirmed, and hence, the heightened economic uncertainty continues to put a floor on any Gold price pullbacks.

Gold also keeps drawing support from the French and Japanese political crisis, and on hopes of an expansionary fiscal era returning globally.

Increased bets that the Fed will deliver two interest rate cuts this year allow Gold to keep the downside cushioned.

Even though the Minutes of the Fed’s September monetary policy meeting showed prudence and division amongst the policymakers, markets continue to fully price in a cut at the October meeting, with the odds of another reduction in December are seen at about 80%, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Amid a data-sparse US docket, attention remains on the Fedspeak, with Powell set to deliver opening remarks in a pre-recorded video at the Community Bank Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board, in Washington DC.

Any hints by Powell on the Fed’s path forward on interest rates amid looming shutdown could fuel a significant reaction in the USD-denominated Gold price.

Gold price technical analysis: Four-hour chart

The four-hour chart shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pulled back from the extreme overbought zone to re-entered into the bullish territory, currently near 66.

The leading indicator indicates that a fresh upswing remains on the cards in the session ahead, with a retest of the all-time high of $4,059 likely. A sustained break above that will call for a test of the $4,100.

On the contrary, if the corrective downside regains momentum, Gold could test the initial support of the 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,979, below which the 50-SMA at $3,906 could come to buyers’ rescue.

Further south, the $3,850 psychological level could act as a tough nut to crack for sellers.

Economic Indicator

Fed's Chair Powell speech

Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Oct 09, 2025 12:30

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Federal Reserve

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD crashes to 1.3300 as risk-off sentiment drives Greenback gains

GBP/USD crashes to 1.3300 as risk-off sentiment drives Greenback gains

GBP/USD accelerated into the bearish side on Thursday, falling nearly eight-tenths of one percent and sending Cable bids into the 1.3300 handle for the first time since early August. Broad-market investor sentiment is beginning to crumble amid the ongoing US government shutdown, which shows no signs of slowing.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers