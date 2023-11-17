Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000

- Gold price is building on the previous upsurge, testing an eight-day high near $1,990.
- Increased bets of Fed pause keep US Treasury bond yields undermined, Gold price buoyed.
- Upside risks remain intact for Gold price but US Dollar strength could act as a headwind.
Gold price is consolidating the weekly gains above $1,980 early Friday, set to snap a two-week losing streak. Falling US Treasury bond yields aid the Gold price uptrend, but the resurgent United States Dollar (USD) could check the bright metal’s bullish momentum.
Gold price remains at the mercy of risk trends, Fedspeak
Cautious optimism prevails, as Asian stock markets ended mixed while the European markets are likely to see a positive open. Resurfacing US-China trade worries and uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate outlook are keeping investors on the edge. China's Commerce Minister expressed concern over US curbs on semiconductor exports to China, as well as sanctions on Chinese firms and tariffs on Chinese imports during his meeting with the USCommerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday.
Amidst jittery markets, the safe-haven US Dollar is finding a floor, limiting the upside attempts in Gold price. However, Gold price continues to cheer the recent sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, as the demand for the US government bonds increased on hopes that the US Fed is done with its hiking cycle, with markets pricing in interest rate cuts by May next year.
The latest run of soft US economic data releases cemented Fed pause expectations, justifying the upsurge in the non-interest-bearing Gold price. Earlier this week, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) fell the most in three-and-a-half years in October after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.2% YoY in October. Further, Retail sales, which are adjusted for seasonality but not inflation, fell 0.1% in October from the prior month. On Thursday, the US Initial claims rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000 for the week ended Nov. 11.
Against this backdrop, Gold price is likely to maintain its uptrend but the end-of-the-week profit-taking could emerge as a headwind alongside a potential extension in the US Dollar recovery. Meanwhile, the US Housing Starts and Building Permits data are unlikely to have a significant impact on the US Dollar trades.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Gold price stormed through the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,974 and managed to close Thursday above the latter, boosting the buyers’ motivation.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds comfortably above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.
The next upside barrier is seen at the descending trendline resistance of $1992, close to the November 6 high of $1,993. Acceptance above the latter will prompt Gold buyers to challenge the $2,000 mark.
Further up, the static resistance around $1,905-$1,910 will be put to the test.
Conversely, if Gold sellers barge in, the initial support is aligned at the 21-day SMA at $1,974, below a sharp drop toward 1,960 cannot be ruled out.
Gold price is likely to test the $1,950 psychological support on an extension of the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
