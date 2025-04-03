Gold price pulls back from fresh record highs near $3,170 early Thursday.

Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ escalate global trade war tensions, bolstering odds of a US recession.

The daily RSI stays heavily overbought as Gold price awaits Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls for further directives.

Gold price is correcting sharply from a new record high of $3,168 reached in the early Asian session on Thursday. Despite the pullback, Gold price preserves a significant part of the recent record run, courtesy of escalating risks of a global trade war and a US recession.

Gold price pulls back before the next push higher

Risk aversion remains at full steam in Asia this Thursday as demand for safe havens such as the Gold price extends from the last US session. The US equity futures, a risk barometer, are down approximately 2.50% so far, as investors worry about potential retaliation from the United States' (US) major trading partners, including China and the European Union (EU), which could ultimately escalate into a severe global trade war.

“US President Donald Trump unveiled a 10% baseline tariff on most goods imported to the US, with much higher duties on products from dozens of countries. Chinese imports will be hit with a 34% tariff, on top of the 20% Trump previously imposed, bringing the total new levy to 54%,” per Reuters. The EU faces a 20% tariff, and Japan, which is targeted for a 24% rate.

Intensifying trade tensions and their implications for inflation and the economic growth outlook in the US continue to undermine the US Dollar (USD) and US Treasury bond yields. Therefore, investors seek safety in the bright metal, the traditional store of value and an ultimate hedge against inflation.

However, Gold price is seeing a fresh profit-taking slide as traders opt to cash in ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data release, which would help provide a sense of clarity on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate outlook, given the increased recession risks.

Gold buyers have shrugged off the stronger-than-expected China’s Caixin Services PMI data, as repositioning seems to have taken over at the time of writing.

In the meantime, Gold traders will take cues from the weekly US Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI data for further impetus. Data released by US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Wednesday showed that the American private sector added 155,000 jobs in March, a sharp increase from the upwardly revised 84,000 in February and better than the forecast for 105,000.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains more or less the same, with the heavily overbought 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) justifying the latest retracement.

If the correction gathers strength, the Gold price could challenge the $3,100 round level, below which this week’s low of $3,077 will be tested.

The $3,050 psychological barrier will be next on sellers’ radars.

Conversely, on a buying resurgence, Gold price will need to retest the record highs of $3,168. Acceptance above that level will initiate a fresh uptrend to test the $3,200 threshold.