- Gold price challenges key resistance at $1,988 on its way to $2,000.
- US Dollar extends recovery with the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-aversion.
- Gold price confirmed a Bull Flag on the daily chart, with RSI still pointing to more gains.
Gold price is building on the previous upswing early Thursday, capitalizing on broad risk-aversion, as Middle East tensions grab attention once again. Gold price is paying little heed to the recent upbeat momentum in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
US Q3 GDP, Middle East strife take centerstage
A typical risk-off market environment was witnessed in the US last session after Wall Stocks tanked on a disappointing US tech earnings report from Google parent Alphabet Inc. The tech giant tumbled nearly 10% after it reported downbeat cloud services revenue, shrugging off strong results from Meta Platforms Inc.
Investors also flocked to safety in Gold price and the US Dollar, as the US Treasury bond yields resumed their upward trajectory, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield closing in on the 5.0% level once again.
Rising borrowing costs continue to weigh on the corporate mood. And therefore, reduced appetite for risk assests remains in vogue in Asia on Thursday. Fresh escalation in tensions on the Hamas-Israel conflict, after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Gaza, further tempered investors’ sentiment.
Investors also remain wary of high-beta assets heading into the preliminary release of the US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, which could have a significant influence on the Fed’s policy outlook.
Looking ahead, Middle East tensions will help Gold price stay afloat. However, the US economic data releases could put the market’s focus back on the Fed’s path forward on interest rates. The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to bring a half to its tightening program on Thursday but President Christine Lagarde’s message will hold the key, impacting risk sentiment.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
As observed on the daily chart, Gold price confirmed a Bull Flag formation after closing Wednesday above the falling trendline resistance of $1,976.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is teasing the overbought territory, suggesting that there is enough room for the upside.
From a short-term technical perspective, nothing seems to change for Gold price, as it still remains a ‘buy-the-dip’ trade.
The immediate resistance is now seen at the July 20 high of $1,988. Gold buyers will then flex their muscles toward the five-month highs of $1,997 en-route the $2,000 barrier.
On the flip side, if Gold price faces rejection at a higher level, the static support at $1,963 will come into play on the correction. Further south, the $1,950 psychological level will be retested.
Gold sellers will then aim for the October 19 low of $1,945 should the downside accelerate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.