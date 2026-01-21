TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety

  • Gold buying remains unabated for the third straight day as tariff woes fuel safe-haven demand.
  • The USD hangs near a two-week low amid the ‘Sell America’ trade and supports the XAU/USD.
  • Traders now look forward to the US PCE Price Index for Fed rate cut cues and a fresh impetus.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) continues scaling new record peaks for the third consecutive day and climbs further beyond the $4,850 level during the Asian session on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats to take over Greenland and said on Tuesday that there is no going back on his ambition to take control of the Arctic island. Trump claimed that Greenland is imperative for national and world security, arguing that Denmark is unable to protect the territory. Trump also refused to rule out the use of military force to achieve his aims, rattling investors worldwide and leading to the overnight 2% slump on Wall Street. Asian equities are also experiencing significant spillover effects amid a sharp rise in volatility, which continues to drive safe-haven flows towards the precious metal.

Meanwhile, Trump threatened a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after President Emmanuel Macron reportedly declined an invitation to join Washington’s “Board of Peace” for the Gaza transition. The French president has been among those urging the European Union (EU) to consider retaliatory countermeasures against US tariffs. Macron also condemned the endless accumulation of new tariffs as fundamentally unacceptable, particularly when used as leverage against territorial sovereignty. Nevertheless, Trump's push to take control of Greenland continues to fuel worries that a trade war with Europe could re-escalate. This, along with geopolitical uncertainties and the prevailing bearish sentiment around the US Dollar (USD), backs the case for a further appreciation of the Gold price.

The developments prompted a repeat of the so-called “Sell America” trade and dragged the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to a nearly two-week low on Tuesday. This turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the bullion and validates the near-term positive outlook. However, reduced bets for more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) hold back the USD bears from placing aggressive bets. Market participants also seem reluctant ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Thursday, which will be accompanied by the final US Q3 GDP report. The crucial data might offer cues about the Fed's rate-cut path and drive the USD demand, and provide a fresh impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.

XAU/USD 4-hour chart

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

Technical Analysis:

The ascending channel from $4,253.30 underpins the uptrend, and the Gold price has pushed through the upper boundary near $4,604.17, signaling a breakout and continuation bias. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line extends above the Signal line, with both in positive territory, and the widening positive histogram suggests strengthening bullish momentum. RSI stands at 84.10 (overbought), indicating stretched conditions that could cap immediate gains.

The breakout favors trend extension, with pullbacks expected to be shallow while momentum remains firm. A moderation in RSI from overbought territory would improve the scope for sustained upside, whereas fading MACD momentum would open room for consolidation back toward the breakout area.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays offered, sinks below 1.1700

EUR/USD stays offered, sinks below 1.1700

EUR/USD leaves behind two daily advances in a row, facing renewed selling pressure and returning to the sub-1.1700 region in response to the late rebound in the US Dollar ahead of the opening bell in Asia. On Thursday, market participants are expected to closely follow the US weekly report on the labour market, GDP prints and the PCE data.

GBP/USD looks vacillating around 1.3430

GBP/USD looks vacillating around 1.3430

GBP/USD is alternating gains with losses midweek, pushing back towards the 1.3430 area after bottoming out near the 1.3400 support. The modest recovery in Cable comes as the US Dollar advances modestly following President Trump’s comments at the World Economic Forum.

Gold corrects sharply lower, bulls retain control

Gold corrects sharply lower, bulls retain control

Gold pushed its rally further on Wednesday, hitting a fresh all-time high near $4,900 per troy ounce earlier in the session. Risk appetite remains fragile, with investors staying cautious after President Trump delivered his speech in Davos, while EU–US tensions over the Greenland issue continue to simmer.

Australia Employment Preview: Unemployment rate set to rise in December

Australia Employment Preview: Unemployment rate set to rise in December

Australia will release the December monthly employment report on Thursday at 0:30 GMT, with market participants anticipating a modest recovery in labor market conditions.

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

Markets did not so much trade on Wednesday as they collectively unclenched. After a bruising bout of headline-induced indigestion, every major asset class caught a bid at once. Stocks up. Bonds up. Gold up, then cooling. Crypto rebounding. Crude firming. Even the dollar found its feet.

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers