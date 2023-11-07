XAU/USD Current price: $1,965.55
- US Federal Reserve officials warned speculators about betting on the end of monetary tightening.
- Wall Street shrugged off the negative tone of its overseas counterparts, holds on to intraday gains.
- XAU/USD is at risk of extending its slide, although the bearish potential remains limited.
Fresh US Dollar demand sent XAU/USD down to $1,956.65 a troy ounce on Tuesday, with the bright metal trading in the red at around $1,965. The US Dollar recovered amid a souring market mood, as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reminded speculative interest monetary tightening may not be over.
Speaking at different events, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members agree that inflation has eased but that additional rate hikes may be required to bring inflation back to the 2% target. Financial markets turned cautious despite the risks of economic growth poised by record rates.
Still, the Greenback pared gains after Wall Street’s opening, as United States (US) indexes shrugged off the poor performance of their overseas counterpart and turned grind. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields remain subdue, losing a few basis points after Monday’s uptick.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the daily chart for XAU/USD suggests the metal could extend its decline, particularly if it slides below $1,953.53, the October 24 intraday low and the immediate support level. The pair bounced after briefly piercing a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), limiting the bearish potential. Nevertheless, technical indicators head south almost vertically and are about to pierce their midlines, in line with another leg south.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the downside as the pair extended its slide below a now flat 100 SMA. The 20 SMA, in the meantime, gains bearish traction above the longer one, signaling increasing selling interest. Technical indicators stand well into the red, although they have lost their downward strength.
Support levels: 1,953.50 1,945.20 1,932.60
Resistance levels: 1,978.30 1,989.00 2,006.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0700 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.0700 in the American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, retreating US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar and help the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2300 on modest improvement in risk mood
GBP/USD fell below 1.2250 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As US stock indexes edged higher following the opening bell, however, the US Dollar erased its daily gains and allowed the pair to recover toward 1.2300.
Gold tests $1,950 as investors drop safe-haven assets Premium
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,950. Although the US Dollar struggles to find demand, improving risk mood makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground mid-week.
BNB price hints at rally, sizing the bullish outlook of on-chain metrics
BNB noted a spike in its development activity, social metrics and open interest over the past three months. Binance’s native token’s price is likely to rally alongside DeFi, Layer-1 blockchain tokens and altcoins in the ongoing cycle.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Disney earnings on the docket for Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) reached a new range high on Tuesday after breaking out of a three-mong-long descending price channel last Friday. Last week saw the DJIA produce its best gain in a year at 5.07%.