- Gold price consolidates above $3,200, near one-week lows ahead of US CPI data.
- The US Dollar retreats as markets weigh the US-China trade truce and Fed easing bets.
- Gold price cracked the 21-day SMA support, but buyers refuse to give up yet.
Gold price has managed to defend the $3,200 mark again, consolidating Monday’s 3% slump early Tuesday. Gold sellers take a breather as traders await the high-impact US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is expected to drive the next trading impetus.
Gold price eyes US CPI data for some reprieve
The gold price is showing some fresh signs of life in Asian trading this Tuesday as the US Dollar (USD) pulls back after a strong performance following news of a highly anticipated US-China trade truce.
Following the weekend’s trade talks in Geneva, both sides agreed that the US would reduce levies on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% during a 90-day negotiation period, and China would lower duties from 125% to 10%.
Risk flows intensified amid optimism about the China trade deal, easing US recession fears and reducing bets for aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts this year, which in turn powered the USD’s ongoing recovery at the expense of the traditional safe-haven Gold price.
Additionally, a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, along with optimism ahead of Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks, contributed to the downside in the Gold price.
In Tuesday’s trading so far, USD sellers appear to have regained control, as investors remain wary of the prospects for a permanent thaw in the US-China trade war. Fanning these concerns, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said late Monday that China has agreed to remove countermeasures. However, if things don’t work out, China tariffs can be reinstated.
Furthermore, traders resort to profit-taking on their USD longs heading into the US CPI showdown, thereby capping the downside of the Gold price.
The next directional move in the bright metal hinges on the outcome of the US inflation data release. Markets are expecting the headline annual US CPI to rise 2.4% in April, at the same pace as in March. The core CPI inflation is set to remain at 2.8% over the year in the same period.
An upside surprise to the CPI figures would double down on the renewed hawkish sentiment surrounding the Fed, bolstering the USD rally while fuelling a fresh decline in the non-interest-bearing Gold price. On the other hand, an unexpected slowdown in the US CPI growth could revive expectations of more than two Fed rate cuts, lending support to the bullion.
However, any headlines from the Trump administration regarding potential trade deals with the US’ major trading partners could outweigh the market reaction to the US CPI data, driving the Gold price action.
Speeches from Fed policymakers will also be closely scrutinized.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Gold price cracked the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), then at $3,313 on a daily closing basis on Monday, opening the door for further downside.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) also turned bearish after closing below the midline for the first time since early April.
At the time of this press, the leading indicator is flirting with the midline, near 49, as buyers vie for control.
Thus, it remains to be seen if a hotter-than-expected US CPI data fuel a fresh leg down in Gold price toward the 50-day SMA at $3,145.
The next healthy support levels are seen at the $3,100 round level and the April 10 low of $3,072.
In case the US CPI data surprises to the downside, Gold price could recapture the 21-day SMA support-turned-resistance, now at $3,311. Acceptance above that level will call for a test of the falling trendline resistance at $3,430, where the intermittent resistance aligns.
A sustained move above that level will open the door toward the record high of $3,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Formidable resistance sits above 0.6500
AUD/USD reversed part of Tuesday’s pronounced recovery, coming under renewed downside pressure on the back of the late rebound in the US Dollar. The move higher in the Greenback was propped up by prospects of further progress on the trad front, while speculation kept pointing to a later-than-expected Fed rate cuts.
EUR/USD: Another drop to 1.1060 is not ruled out
EUR/USD rapidly faded its initial move to weekly highs around the 1.1270 zone on Wednesday, refocusing on the downside and approaching the 1.1160 region toward the closing bell on Wall Street. The pair’s pullback came on the back of the firm tone in the Greenback, which managed to regain balance and reverse initial losses, all ahead of Thursday’s release of US Retail Sales and the speech by the Fed’s Powell.
Gold looks consolidative below 3,200
Gold appears to have entered a brief consolidation phase below the $3,200 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, following an earlier drop to five-week lows. The retreat came as investors continued to rotate out of the safe-haven asset, with growing optimism over trade developments driving steady selling in the metal.
Unemployment rate in Australia expected to hold steady at 4.1% in April
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the April monthly employment report at 01:30 GMT on Thursday. The country is expected to have added 20K new job positions, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to hold steady at 4.1%.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.