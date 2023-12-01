Gold Price Forecast: Will Powell help XAU/USD close the week above $2,050?

- Gold price is gathering pace early Friday for a fresh push higher.
- The US Dollar and Treasury bond yields meet fresh supply as traders weigh dovish Fed bets.
- Gold price eyes a Golden Cross and more gains as RSI turns bullish again.
Gold price is back in the green early Friday, snapping a corrective decline from six-month highs of $2,052 seen Thursday. The renewed weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields is boding well for Gold price, as the focus shifts toward the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s dual appearances later in the day.
Gold price awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a fresh impetus
The US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure in Asian trading on Friday, helped by a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields, as traders cheer increased expectations of a Fed interest rate cut as early as March 2024. Gold price is, therefore, firming up to take on the $2,050 level once again.
The latest soft reading of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price index data bolstered dovish Fed expectations alongside the dovish commentary from Fed policymakers. The highly anticipated Core PCE Price Index rose at an annual pace of 3.0% in October, moderating from a three-month string of 3.4% readings though still above the Fed's 2% target. On a monthly basis, the Core PCE inflation showed no growth in the reported month, missing a forecast of a 0.1% increase while down from the 0.4% print registered in September.
Meanwhile, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Thursday, “in balancing the risks of too-high inflation and a weaker economy, and based on what I know now, my assessment is that we are at, or near, the peak level of the target range of the federal funds rate.”
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that her "base case" does not call for any further rate hikes, though it is "too early to know" if the Fed is finished with the rate increases. Expectations of a dovish policy pivot by the Fed sent Wall Street indices higher.
Although the Asian markets struggled to capitalize on a positive Wall Street close, investors prefer to stay cautious as December kicks off and ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech, which will be last appearance before the Fed’s ‘blackout period’ that begins on Saturday ahead of the December 12-13 policy meeting.
Gold traders will closely scrutinize his words to judge whether the speculation surrounding the Fed rate cuts has some ground. Powell is likely to maintain his rhetoric stance that further tightening remains on the cards if the progress on inflation stalls.
In the meantime, Gold price will continue to draw support from a surprise expansion in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI data for November. China is the world’s top Gold consumer.
On Thursday, Gold price extended its corrective downside, as markets resorted to profit-taking on their long positions after the recent upsurge and amid the monthly closing. The end-of-the-month flows offered a temporary reprieve to the US Dollar.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Gold price looks to have regained its upside traction, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has eased from the overbought territory, now within the bullish zone. This suggests that there is a scope for a fresh upswing.
The 50-day SMA is looking to seek a weekly closing above the 200-day SMA, which if happens will validate a Golden Cross.
On the upside, acceptance above the multi-month high of $2,052 is set to extend the uptrend toward the $2,070 static resistance. The all-time high of $2,079 will be next on Gold buyers’ radars.
Alternatively, the immediate support is seen at Thursday’s low of $2,035, below which a test of Tuesday’s low of $2,012 will be on the cards.
Further south, the $2,000 threshold could come to the rescue of Gold buyers.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
