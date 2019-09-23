Gold Price Forecast: Three reasons for a bullish run – levels to watch

- Doubts about a US-Sino trade deal are creeping in.
- Germany is getting closer to a recession according to new data.
- Monday's four-hour chart shows that bulls are in full control.
Gold is trading above $1,520 per oz, the highest since September 12. when the peak was $1,523. It has reached this critical resistance level – and may break it – for three reasons.
1) US-Sino relations cool
After the US and China seemed to be nearing an "interim deal" – an extended truce that would include steps to create mutual trust and perhaps lower tariffs – the mood is worsening again. President Donald Trump has rejected such a limited accord and says he prefers a comprehensive agreement. Moreover, he has been unable to describe his relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping as warm.
Moreover, a Chinese delegation was supposed to visit farms in Nebraska and in Montana – and these visits were called off. Officially, both sides are saying that talks were "productive" and "constructive" but there was no report of a breakthrough.
The safe-haven yellow metal is a beneficiary of rising trade tensions – a safe-haven asset.
2) Germany closer to a recession
Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes for Europe's largest economy fell short of expectations –with the manufacturing PMI plunging to 41.4 points – against expectations for a rise. It is already clear that the critical sector – which is 39% of Europe's manufacturing output – is experiencing a recession.
The services sector continues enjoying growth according to the forward-looking gauges – but it also dropped more than expected. The figures for France and for the whole euro-zone were also bleak.
As a bloc, the euro area is the world's third-largest economy and its gloomy prospects also lead investors towards the havens.
3) Bullish technical setup
XAU/USD is has broken above the 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart after leaving the 200 SMA behind last week. Momentum is to the upside and is rising – implying more gains. The Relative Strength Index is getting close to 70 – which reflects overbought conditions – but is not there yet.
All in all, bulls are in control.
The immediate resistance line is $1,523 mentioned earlier. The next cap is a peak from September 9 – $1,528. Next, we find $1,535, which provided support on September 4. From there, the road is open to the big prize – the 2019 high of $1,567 recorded on September 5.
Support awaits at $1,511, which provided support at the beginning of the new week and also coincides with the 100 and 200 SMAs. Further down, $1,498, was a support line last week. It is followed by $1,485, that was a triple-bottom in September.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
