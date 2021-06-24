Gold Price Forecast: Technical setup favors XAU/USD bears, focus on US data

- Gold price keeps the red as a risk-off mood buoy the US dollar.
- Treasury yields advance amid Fed rate hike talks, US stimulus progress.
- Eyes on US data, as gold price forms a potential bear pennant on the daily chart.
Gold price experienced a rollercoaster ride yet another day on Wednesday, mainly driven by the sentiment around the US dollar and Fed’s next monetary policy action. Gold price broke its range play and spiked to daily highs of $1795 after downbeat US Markit Services PMI and New Home Sales data eased inflation concerns and weighed heavily on the US dollar. However, the dollar staged a rebound and smashed gold after the rate hike chatters resurfaced on comments from the Fed policymakers Raphael Bostic and Robert Kaplan. Bostic said, “Given the upside surprises and recent data points, I’ve pulled forward my projection for our first move to late 2022.” Meanwhile, Kaplan noted he sees the See's rate hike in 2022. Additionally, progress on the US infrastructure spending bill also added to the dollar’s strength, although failed to have any positive impact on Wall Street indices.
Heading into a fresh batch of significant US economic releases on Thursday, gold price is holding the lower ground, as the greenback preserves the recent recovery gains while benefiting from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury yields. A deal reached on a "framework" for an infrastructure spending bill underpins the dollar alongside yields. Concerns over rising cases of the Delta covid strain globally temper the market mood, keeping the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven dollar. Investors await the US Durable Goods, Final GDP and weekly Jobless Claims for fresh hints on the economic recovery and future monetary policy path. Further, a slew of speeches from the Fed official will also keep the gold traders on their toes.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Daily chart
As observed on gold’s daily chart, the last week’s sell-off followed by the downside consolidation so far this week has carved out a bear pennant formation.
A daily closing below the rising trendline support at $1768 will validate a downside breakout of the bearish continuation pattern.
Thereafter, the Immediate line of defense awaits at the two-month lows of $1761, below which the $1750 psychological barrier will come into play.
Further south, mid-April lows around $1725 could offer temporary reprieve to gold bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges lower towards the oversold territory, currently at 32.71, suggesting that there is more room to the downside.
Adding credence to additional weakness, gold price is on the verge of confirming a death cross formation, with the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) looking to cut the 50-DMA from above.
On the flip side, if the buyers manage to find a strong foothold above $1794, the confluence of the 100-DMA and falling trendline support, it will lead to a pattern failure.
The June 18 highs of $1797 will be next on the bulls’ radars before they look to retest $1800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.1920 on firmer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot below 1.1950 as the US dollar holds the higher ground amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. Eyes on German IFO Survey after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD pauses first weekly run-up in four below 1.4000 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3950, snapping a three-day uptrend ahead of the BOE decision. The UK’s delayed unlock, Delta covid variant fears and Brexit woes probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE statement. US data, Fedspeak should also be followed for fresh impulse.
Gold drops back below $1780 amid cautious market mood
Gold price is pressurizing the range lows near $1770 after facing rejection at higher levels once again. The overnight resurgent demand for the US dollar amid negative sentiment on Wall Street knocked off gold price back below the $1780 level.
Polygon looks to advance 38%
MATIC price suffered a fatal fall between June 20 and June 22, but the recovery has been equally swift. After managing to undo most of its losses, Polygon is range-bound between two crucial levels that determine its targets for the short term.
Will BOE follow the Fed?
The trend in GBP/USD has been sour mainly on the back of the exponential growth of new contagions related to the coronavirus Delta variant, with fears of the further easing lockdown measures. Also, the rise in DXY post hawkish Fed policy weighed on pound.