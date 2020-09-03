Gold Price Forecast: Sell the XAU/USD bounce ahead of ISM Services PMI?

- Dollar clings onto the bounce amid improved US economic recovery.
- Technical outlook favors XAU/USD bears in the short-term.
- Any bounce in gold to remain shallow ahead of US ISM Services.
Gold (XAU/USD) sold-off aggressively amid the ongoing broad-based US dollar comeback on Wednesday and finished the day at $1942, having booked a 1.5% loss. The US dollar extended its profit-taking rally after upbeat US Factory Orders bolstered the optimism over the improved economic recovery, triggered by stronger US ISM Manufacturing PMI. Further, the sell-off in the euro on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) jawboning the exchange rate value also aided the recovery in the dollar from two-year troughs. Additionally, Wall Street’s record-breaking rally on US fiscal stimulus hopes and economic optimism also weighed on the safe-haven gold.
So far this Thursday’s trading, gold attempted a pullback from three-day lows but the bounce appeared shallow, as the dollar held onto the overnight gains. All eyes now remain on the US Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI data for a fresh direction in the yellow metal. In the meantime, ‘sell the bounce’ trading could remain in play, as the technical outlook appears bearish in the near-term.
Gold: Hourly chart
Short-term technical perspective
On the hourly chart, gold is on the verge of a bear flag breakdown, as it is testing the rising trendline support at $1944.
An hourly closing below the latter will confirm the bearish breakdown, opening floors for a test of last week’s of $1903. The bulls, however, could be offered some temporary respite near Wednesday’s low of $1932.72. The next relevant cushion comes in around the $1925 region, last Friday’s low.
Should the price manage to resist above the latter, a bounce-back towards the robust support now resistance at $1944 will be on the cards. The buyers will then aim for the key $1950 barrier, the convergence of the horizontal 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) and bearish 21-HMA. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south while below the midline, suggesting more scope to the downside.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1944.98
|Today Daily Change
|2.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1942.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1962.01
|Daily SMA50
|1896.66
|Daily SMA100
|1808.04
|Daily SMA200
|1686.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1973.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1932.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1948.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1957.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1925.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1908.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1966.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2006.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off the lows, above 0.73 on upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 0.7311 after Chinese Caixin Services PMI surprised to the upside. The aussie shows some signs of life amid a pause in the dollar rebound and a better market mood.
USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 106.00 amid market optimism over Abenomics
USD/JPY probes weekly high flashed on Wednesday after recently bouncing off 106.12. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is up for running as a national leader, suggesting a long future of the Abenomics.
Gold faces an uphill task on road to recovery
Gold is reversing Wednesday’s 1.5% slump, triggered by a broad-based US dollar comeback. The correction in the greenback from two-year lows came in on the back of stronger US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Factory Orders data while markets ignored the downbeat ADP jobs report.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.
EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains
The record breaking moves in the S&P 500 has drawn investors into US assets and in turn the USD. The dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies on Wed with euro and the AUD experiencing the steepest declines.