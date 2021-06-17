Gold Price Forecast: ‘Buy the dips’ rescues XAU/USD after the Fed-blow, but for how long?

- Gold price sees dip-buying interest after the hawkish Fed’s outcome.
- Dollar, Treasury yields consolidate the FOMC-led surge.
- Short-term technical indicators point to more weakness.
Gold price (XAU/USD) recorded the biggest daily drop since January on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish surprise smashed it to the $1800 support area. The US dollar rallied hard alongside the Treasury yields after the Fed’s dot plot chart pointed to two rate hikes by the end of 2023, much sooner than previously expected. Also, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced improvements to the economic indicators while keeping tapering bets alive in the upcoming meetings. A potential withdrawal of the Fed’s monetary policy support spooked investors, as ‘sell-everything mode’ returned to markets, with gold and Wall Street indices sharply lower while the US dollar index reached two-month tops near 91.50. The benchmark 10-year US rates jumped to test the $1.60 level. Higher returns on markets dent the appeal of the yieldless gold.
So far this Thursday, gold price is staging a minor comeback around $1820, at the time of writing, as the dollar and yields consolidate the solid gains. Bargain hunting, in light of the recent crash, could be associated with the rebound in gold price. The Fed’s hawkish signal is likely to keep the US currency afloat ahead of the weekly Jobless Claims data and other minority reports, which will maintain the downside pressure on gold. Therefore, gold price could resume the downtrend in the sessions ahead.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Hourly chart
Wednesday’s slide that followed a brief consolidation this morning has taken the shape of a bear flag, which is a bearish continuation pattern.
An hourly candlestick break below the rising trendline support at $1819 will trigger a fresh downswing, with a test of Wednesday low of $1803 inevitable.
If the selling pressure accelerates below $1800, the bears will aim for the pattern target measured at $1769.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bearish while holding just above the oversold region, suggesting that there is scope for additional declines.
On the flip side, a sustained break above the rising trendline resistance at $1829 could add extra legs to the rebound, driving the gold price towards a downward-pointing 21-Hourly Moving Average (HMA) at $1838.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.2000 post-Fed amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.2000, struggling to extend the recovery from monthly lows. US Treasury yields and the dollar consolidate recent gains as markets recheck Fed-led blow. The greenback shrugs off the US infrastructure stimulus updates. Eurozone CPI and US data eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check below 1.4000. The pair accumulated heavy losses after the Fed’s hawkish view lifted the demand for the greenback. Delayed UK economic reopening and Brexit chaos undermine the pound.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check below 1.4000. The pair accumulated heavy losses after the Fed’s hawkish view lifted the demand for the greenback. Delayed UK economic reopening and Brexit chaos undermine the pound.
Ethereum Classic coiling up, awaits blast off to $70
Ethereum Classic price has stayed range-bound, quite similar to what most of the crypto market is doing. However, lately, ETC has been consolidating in a tight range. Typically, coiling up leads to massive breakouts. Considering the structure that ETC is displaying, a bullish breakout seems likely.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.