GOLD
Spot gold holds in red for the second straight day and extends lower after bulls failed to register a clear break above key barrier at $1755 (Mar 18 high) and generate initial signal of double-bottom formation.
Elevated US Treasury yields after US producer prices registered the largest annual gain in 9 ½ years dent metal’s appeal, as recent upbeat US economic data point to accelerating economic recovery, but investors are still cautious.
Key events this week are US inflation on Tuesday and retail sales data on Thursday.
Fed Chair Powell expressed optimism that inflation will accelerate in coming months that would boost the metal, but higher inflation not necessarily means higher gold price (the metal is used a hedge against inflation) as higher yields, on growing expectations of fast economic recovery, would increase the cost of holding metal.
Daily chart indicators point lower (momentum broke into negative territory and stochastic reversed from overbought zone) and support bearish scenario, however, bears need to break pivotal supports at $1731/27 (20DMA / Fibo 38.2% of $1677/$1758 recovery / converged 10/30DMA’s) to signal further weakness at top at $1758.
Res: 1744; 1758; 1766; 1775
Sup: 1727; 1718; 1708; 1700
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as the dollar retreats ahead of critical bond auction
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, nearing the monthly high at 1.1927 as equities move off daily lows while US Treasury yields remain subdued. A critical ten-year Treasury auction is eyed. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, benefiting from dollar weakness and as the UK is reopening. Non-essential shops and other businesses are back Britain's vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down.
XAU/USD looks to retest key $1,760 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to find direction at the start of the week. Additional gains are likely if XAU/USD manages to break above $1,760. Buyers continue to defend key support at $1,730.
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
Bitcoin price hints that a new all-time high is approaching fast. Ethereum coils up in an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, eyeing $2,400. Ripple bulls fall short of momentum before hitting a 49% upswing target at $1.5
S&P 500: Earnings season imminent as market pauses for breath
Equity markets look set to open the week in a relaxed fashion, taking a break after last week's record gains. The earnings season kicks off properly later this week, so Monday and Tuesday may see limited risk-taking in advance.