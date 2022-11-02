Markets were mostly consolidating on Wednesday, ahead of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)is expected to increase interest rates by 75 basis points, despite some calls to pivot policy.
Inflation in the United States continues to track at historical highs, leading the Fed to maintain its current agenda.
Following a move to a peak of $1,662.00, XAUUSD dropped to an intraday low of $1,648.60 earlier today.
GBPUSD slipped to a low of 1.1469 ahead of the rate decision.
Oil prices rise, despite Biden’s plea to producers
WTI crude was trading higher in today’s session, despite U.S. President Joe Biden imploring domestic producers to lower prices.
Crude snapped a two day losing streak on Wednesday, moving closer to the $90 per barrel mark.
Speaking today, Biden stated that, “It’s time for these companies to stop war profiteering, meet their responsibilities in this country and give the American people a break and still do very well”.
Biden added that “Oil companies’ record profits today are a windfall of war, a windfall for the brutal conflict that’s ravaging Ukraine and hurting tens of millions of people around the globe”.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.