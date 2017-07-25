Gold Forecast: Awaits confirmation of bearish reversal, OI in call options drops
Gold witnessed a two way price action on Monday before ending the day on a flat note at $1254.95. The price action resulted in Doji candle formation on the daily chart. Prices have retracted more than 50% of the drop witnessed from June 6 to July 7.
The sell-off in the Dollar Index has stalled around 13-month low, while gold is trading under pressure on expectations the Fed will signal at a meeting starting later on Tuesday its readiness to begin reducing its bond portfolio at its September meeting.
Gold Technicals - Awaits confirmation of bearish reversal
Resistance
- $1258 (previous day’s high)
- $1261.53 (61.8% Fib R of June high - July low)
- $1265.01 (May 18 high)
Support
- $1250.69 (50% Fib R of June high - July low) - $1248 (trend line support on 1-hour chart)
- $1247.60 (support on 1-hr chart)
- $1235.10 (July 20 low on 1-hr chart)
1-hour chart - bearish price RSI divergence
Daily chart - Doji & a bearish follow through?
Comments
- Monday’s Doji candle (indecision/bullish exhaustion) if followed by a close below the rising trend line support of $1248 would confirm bearish trend reversal and open doors for $1239.84 levels (38.2% Fib of June high - July low).
- On the higher side, only a daily close above $1261.53 (61.8% Fib R of June high - July low) would revive the bullish move.
Options activity adds credence to Doji candle
The preliminary options activity data for gold released by the CME shows-
- Big drop in the OI positions in call options: ITM calls - $1245, $1250 witnessed a drop in the OI by 338 and 301 contracts. OI in the OTM - $1260 call dropped by 855 contracts.
- The OI in the put options fell by 459 contracts as well, although the OI in the call options fell by a much bigger number of 2608 contracts.
The huge drop in the OI in ITM and OTM calls clearly signals bull market exhaustion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.