Gold has been stabilising and attempting to rally in recent weeks, but keeps getting dragged back down in the volatility surrounding inflation and the outlook for the Fed Funds Rate. Which I expect to peak in the 5.75% to 6.5% range. Perhaps as high as 7.5%.
The repercussions for the US economy will be severe. The realisation of just how bad things will be in 2023, both for the USA and other western economies in particular is beginning to dawn on people.
As a result, stocks have just turned down yet again.
For the moment, Gold is caught up in this general deleveraging and fleeing from risk. This may remain the case momentarily, but within days, certainly weeks, I would expect Gold to stabilise. Even against a strengthening US dollar.
The modern pattern has been, that in times of crisis, and this will be a period of on-going economic crisis, people first run to the US dollar as their safe-haven. This is questionable in today’s more balanced world, but most investors still favour the Greenback at first.
As the uncertainty grows however, there is a tipping point where Gold suddenly returns to favour. The ultimate safe-haven. It is likely this will be the case again. We have already seen waves of this through 2022, but not in a sustained way.
2023 is likely to be tougher economically, than 2022 has been.
Very soon, people will begin to position for the next great Gold safe-haven trade. It is likely to stabilise during strong US dollar phases, while catapulting higher on any US dollar weakness.
The big trade though, is to recognise that the US dollar is now turning into perhaps the biggest bubble of all time. It can grow further, but it must eventually burst as the economy heads for negative growth again, almost immediately.
When this happens, Gold should easily surpass $2,023 in 2 023. The potential target for next year is all the way back to US$2,500.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0650 ahead of EU PMIs
EUR/USD is consolidating gains near 1.0650 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is reversing the previous recovery, despite a cautious mood and higher Treasury bond yields. All eyes now remain on the Eurozone/ US PMIs.
GBP/USD licks BOE-inflicted wounds near 1.2200 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD regains 1.2200 as it consolidates the recent losses amid a sluggish Friday morning in Europe. Cable portrays the trader’s positioning before the key UK/US data after bears cheered the BoE dovish rate hike with the biggest daily slump in six weeks.
Gold struggles to sustain above $1,780 despite subdued US Dollar
Gold price is struggling to sustain above the crucial resistance of $1,780.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is facing immense pressure as the western central banks have hiked their interest rates to gain strength in their battle against stubborn inflation.
Stellar joins hands with United Nations to grant Ukrainian refugees with USDC
Stellar (XLM) and the rest of the crypto market suffered a major setback in February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, as the markets recovered, cryptocurrency has become an important means of transaction in Ukraine.
Tough week for investors
Risk assets are looking heavy as the week gets set to close out. The primary catalyst comes from this week’s Fed decision which leaned more hawkish on the revelation the central bank expects the terminal rate to rise above 5%.