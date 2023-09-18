Gold continues three-day rally amid market uncertainties: A detailed analysis

Share:

Gold prices are on a consecutive three-day rise, reaching $1930.00 per Troy ounce as of Monday. The upward trend seems to be fueled by investors seeking a hedge against uncertainties ahead of key events this week.

Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision, which is widely expected to maintain the interest rate at 5.5% per annum. The primary focus will likely be on the Fed's outlook on the economy and inflation, which should provide valuable insights into the regulator's future course of action.

Additionally, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are set to hold their meetings this week, while the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release the minutes from its previous meeting.

Another contributing factor to gold's demand is the sudden depreciation in the yuan exchange rate, making the precious metal more attractive as a safe-haven asset.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD price chart

On the 4-hour XAU/USD chart, a downward wave has concluded at $1901.00, followed by a corrective rally to $1930.00. A consolidation phase is anticipated below this level. Should the price break below the consolidation range, there's potential for an extension of the downward wave to $1893.40. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) confirms this scenario, with its signal line positioned above zero but appearing to gear up for a downward movement.

On the 1-hour chart, the price has formed a consolidation zone around $1915.85. Breaking out of this range to the upside, it has corrected to $1930.25. A retracement to $1915.00 is anticipated today. If this level is decisively breached, the door may open for a more significant drop to $1893.40. The Stochastic oscillator supports this outlook, showing its signal line above the 80 mark but trending strictly downward.

In summary, gold is experiencing a bullish streak, propelled by market uncertainties and key economic events on the horizon. Technical indicators point towards a possible short-term decline, but overall sentiment appears cautiously optimistic. Investors should closely monitor upcoming central bank meetings and currency fluctuations for further clues on the metal's future trajectory.