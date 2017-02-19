REVIEW

It was another week of new all-time highs in the USA and Russian indices, as well as yearly or multi-year highs in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, and Brazil ̶ but not so in other indices of Europe and Asia, as we approach the most potent geocosmic period of the year beginning this week, on February 22.

In other markets, Silver soared to a new cycle high of 18.14 on February 16, its highest mark since November 11. Gold came close, rising to 1245.10, which was just shy of the February 8 cycle high of 1246.60, for a potential case of intermarket bearish divergence. That signal will be confirmed on a close below 1220. However, until that happens, we can’t rule out a further rally to another new cycle high in the February 25-March 10 critical reversal time zone (CRD). Crude oil traded in a narrow price range of 52.68-53.95, but the geocosmic signatures of February 25-March 10 are extremely pertinent to this market (as well as the NASDAQ), so that trading range is very likely to experience a sharp breakout in the next two weeks.

It is getting wild, but this is only the beginning, as Mars, Jupiter and Uranus start their cosmic tango, aided and abetted by the powerful Venus retrograde, February 22-March 6.

SHORT-TERM GEOCOSMICS AND LONGER-TERM THOUGHTS

“I see stories of chaos, chaos, yet it is the exact opposite,” Trump said. “This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine… And we haven’t even started the big work,” Trump said. “That starts early next week.” – William Cummings. “Trump Accused Media of Generating Fake News,” USA Today, February 17, 2017.

Well, there you go. Even the President feels the cosmic energy, rising like molten lava in a volcano about to erupt for the first time in centuries. This will be no ordinary two months, starting with the Mars/Pluto square of February 22, and ending with the Venus/Saturn square of April 5-21. when both also change directions (Saturn turns retrograde on the Galactic Center of 27° Sagittarius, April 5, while Venus turns direct on April 15 at 27° Pisces). They are in exact square to one another on April 8 and 21. I am not sure when this combination of Venus square Saturn, as both were changing directions, last happened. However, I am certain this is an extremely rare occurrence.

The beginning part of this period finds Mars extremely active. After its square with Pluto on February 22, it then conjuncts Uranus on February 26, followed by an opposition to Jupiter on February 27. As discussed in prior columns, large price swings in world equity markets are often observed when Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus enter into aspects with one another in a short time span. In this case, they are all part of an explosive cardinal T-square, when Pluto is near the midpoint. One would think that should be enough, except that on February 26 there is also a solar eclipse in Pisces, and just three days later, the Sun part of that eclipse conjuncts Neptune, which rules Pisces. Last week we talked about the aggressive nature of Mars, combined with the passive and peaceful nature of Pisces and Neptune, suggesting a dangerous period in which innocent people (and maybe animals) could become victims of an impulsive action, decision, or accident. One possible symbolism that comes to mind is a BP-like oil spill that threatens the ecosystem of the water kingdom, for Pisces, Neptune, and Jupiter all rule oil, and Mars is associated with errors in judgement, accidents, or an intent to do actual harm to others.

It doesn’t end with the solar eclipse and the Sun/Neptune conjunction of February 26-March 1. On March 2, the granddaddy of all geocosmic signatures related to the culmination of primary or greater cycles unfolds. This is the second of three passages of the 14-year Jupiter/Uranus opposition cycle, which has an effective orb of influence of 12 trading days. In other words, we should be feeling it now. Two days later, Venus turns retrograde at 13° Aries. Every 8 years, Venus turns retrograde in approximately the same part of the zodiac. The last time it did so was on March 6, 2009, the exact day of the 75-year cycle low in U.S. stocks – the end of the sharpest decline in stocks since the Great Depression low of July 1932. How synchronistic would it be if this great bull market, which started then, ends on its next 8-year geocosmic cycle occurrence?

So yes, Mr. Trump, Financial and Mundane Astrologers would agree with you – “And we haven’t even started the big work,” Trump said. “That starts early next week.”

LONGER-TERM THOUGHTS AND MUNDANE ASTROLOGY

“After eight years there is zero evidence that zero interest rates and a bloated Fed balance sheet lead to a heathy economy,” House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hansarling told Yellen… (Yellen) said allowing the central bank to be second guessed by congressional auditors would be harmful to the independence the Fed needs to pursue correct policies… Republicans pointedly told Yellen that she should realize that changes are underway with Republicans in control of the White House, and both the House and Senate. – Martin Crutsinger, “Republicans to Yellen: Change Is Coming,” Associated Press, Naples Daily News, February 16, 2017.

In the last two weeks, this column discussed the combative geocosmic dynamics between the USA and Iran in 2017, based on their charts, the chart of the USA Inauguration Day, and Donald Trump, as covered in detail in our Forecast 2017 Book and webinar. This week, we bring to your attention the importance of geocosmic signatures coming up in 2017 through 2020 to the Federal Reserve Board chart, and again involving Donald Trump, along with Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

The most outstanding geocosmic development will begin with the Winter Solstice of December 21, 2017. This is when not only the Sun will enter Capricorn, but Saturn too, a combination that hasn’t happened since December 21, 1870 (thanks to colleague Daniel Gordon for that research). Given that the Federal Reserve Board Act was passed on December 23, 1913, with the Sun at 1° Capricorn and in opposition to Pluto at 0° Cancer, and given that Saturn will conjunct the FRB Sun and oppose the FRB Pluto, and furthermore given that Saturn rules “accountability” (as in “an audit”), and will remain in Capricorn into 2020, it is not far-fetched to think that the new administration will soon engage the Fed in some sort of power play. In fact, as of late 2016, it has already begun. That is when Saturn began transiting 13° Sagittarius through 27° Capricorn, where it forms a hard aspect to eight of the 10 planets in the Fed’s chart, plus a cross over its Descendant. That will be a lot of Saturn for the Fed to cope with. It will be a lot of Trump for the Fed to cope with, for his chart and Chairwoman Yellen’s chart are like oil on fire.

This is just one piece of the cosmic puzzle correlating to cycles in human activity that we refer to as “The Great Reset of 2017-2020.” There are many more, and I will be developing this theme beyond that presented in Forecast 2017 Book and recent webinar. “The Great Reset” will be the focal point of the MMA Investment Retreat, taking place March 10-13 in San Diego, California, where some of the finest cycles’ analysts in the world will be sharing their studies pertaining to the next three years. If we are reading this correctly, exceptional investment opportunities will be offered, related to the dynamics of these long-term geocosmic cycles that are just beginning to unfold. It is an exciting time, with many challenges and opportunities for world leaders and investors alike.

Please note that there will be no column written on March 10, for the week beginning March 13. We will be fully engaged in the MMA Investment Retreat.